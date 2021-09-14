This 1990s Band’s Nazi Past Will Ruin The Vibe On Your Workout Playlist. Tabs, Tues., Sept. 14, 2021
If all goes well, today will be the last time we'll have to worry about Larry Elder for a while. (L.A. Times)
Of course, even if California Gov. Gavin Newsom survives the recall, we'll still have to endure weeks, if not months, of “election fraud" charges, because Republicans now claim that Democrats can only win in California if they cheat. (Sacramento Bee)
Inside the efforts to ensure that Broadway returns safely. (The New York Times)
It's just a matter of time before the next insurrection.
Capitol Police officers stopped a pickup truck painted with "a swastika and other white supremacist symbols" outside Democratic National Committee headquarters early Monday. The driver, Donald Craighead, shared with the cops "white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy.” Fortunately, he was arrested and not hired on the spot. (NBC Washington)
Why a 2024 Donald Trump presidential campaign would damage the nation almost as much as his actual presidency already did. (CNN)
Why George W. Bush's presidency was also terrible. (The Nation)
San Francisco students and faculty returned to classrooms on August 16 and almost a month later, there's been no COVID-19 outbreaks.
While the department reported there have been 227 COVID-19 cases — out of 52,000 students and nearly 10,000 staff — the "vast majority" of those cases are occurring outside of schools.
Thee San Francisco Department of Public Health notes that about 90% of children ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated. It's as if science matters! (NPR)
The California drought has taken a toll on the Chinook salmon population. (Washington Post)
Could Hollywood writers room be any more white? Yeah, even I see what I did there. (The Atlantic)
Anti-vaccine and anti-mask advocate Veronica Wolski has died after spending months in the hospital with COVID-19. QAnon cultists demanded that she be treated with Ivermectin because it was probably too late for leeches. (Newsweek)
If we can't believe in the veracity of Dear Prudence letters, what can we believe in? (Gawker)
HGTV addicts like myself will appreciate this look at how the pandemic has influenced home design styles. (Greenville News)
Seattle will soon have a COVID-19 vaccine verification policy for "some non-essential business activities and other venues.” That includes restaurants, and while I personally consider them essential, I approve of the policy. (Eater Seattle)
Adam Ragusea on the pros and cons of Bambi killing.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."