The Surefire Trick For Reheating Cold Coffee! Tabs, Tues., Sept. 15, 2020
South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette tested positive for COVID-19 days after attending the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The NASCAR event had about 8,000 spectators including Evette, her husband, and Governor Henry McMaster and his wife. The state has had a confirmed 6,912 coronavirus cases and 177 deaths in the past week. (The Greenville News)
New polls show Joe Biden with an edge in Arizona and a big lead in Minnesota. People who prefer not to die from COVID-19 think Biden is the better choice.
Minnesota was really close in 2016. Now Biden has a better shot at flipping Texas than Trump has of carrying Minnesota. (CNN)
A recent study found long-term damage of organs and blood vessels among three-fourths of patients who recovered from COVID-19. Meanwhile, the president is holding coronapalooza rallies. (The Washington Post)
At least 24 people have died in the California wildfires and 60,000 people have been forced from their homes. Even worse, Donald Trump is visiting. (Los Angeles Times)
Air quality in western Oregon and southwest Washington will suck until at least Thursday. (The Oregonian)
Krypton is full-up doomed, y’all. Start building that rocket ship.
This has to be an SNL skit. It just has to be. https://t.co/HURtVSr9DL— Jared Carrabis (@Jared Carrabis)1600095556.0
Social justice titan the NFL is also blackballing Eric Reid, along with Colin Kaepernick. (Deadspin)
A whistleblower claims there “mass hysterectomies” at an ICE detention center. They also refused to test detainees for COVID-19. (Law and Crime)
Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman describes the President Patsy as Vladimir Putin’s "useful idiot.” (The Atlantic)
In an interview on the Tamron Hall Show, former candidate for Florida governor Andrew Gillum publicly came out as bisexual. He's had a tough year, so let's support the brother as he lives his truth. (Out)
If major publications have to detail what happens if the sitting president refuses to accept his election loss, it's possible that we're already soaking in a constitutional crisis. (Financial Times)
Scientists think they might have found signs of life on Venus but it generates toxic gas. Reminds me of one of my neighbors in New York. (NPR)
It's been six months since COVID-19 shuttered live theatre. Can something better emerge from the ashes? (The New York Times)
Netlfix has ordered an animated "Good Times" series. FYI, casting directors: Jimmie Walker is still alive. (I just checked.) (Variety)
