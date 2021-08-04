Old School Hollywood Was Full Of Some Grade-A Weirdos! Tabs, Wed., Aug. 4, 2021
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is garbage (New York AG report) and President Joe Biden would like him to get the fuck out. (Politico)
(Former) Civil Division head at DOJ Jeffrey Clark shocked Liz, who is basically unshockable.
"The Department of Justice is investigating various irregularities in the 2020 election for President of the United States," the draft letter said. "The Department will update you as we are able on investigatory progress, but at this time we have identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States, including the State of Georgia."
The draft letter states: "While the Department of Justice believe[s] the Governor of Georgia should immediately call a special session to consider this important and urgent matter, if he declines to do so, we share with you our view that the Georgia General Assembly has implied authority under the Constitution of the United States to call itself into special session for [t]he limited purpose of considering issues pertaining to the appointment of Presidential Electors."
This coroner is leaving COVID off death certificates, you know, for niceness.
"A lot of families were upset. They didn't want COVID on the death certificates," Hayes said in an interview. "I won't lie for them, it's gotta be true, but I do what pleases the family."
The Sacklers, bankruptcy courts, Elizabeth Warren, private equity scumbags, Simone Biles, this story of bad people using craven BK judges to evade any whiff of accountability has got it all! Learn some things! (The American Prospect)
Nevada Republicans had their meeting at a school specifically so Proud Boys who were trying to sow "chaos" couldn't (openly) carry weapons in, and maybe they should think about that. — Las Vegas Sun
A fascinating look at how the history of American consumerism, with our middle class status relying on the ability to look at service workers as our inferiors, a temporary servant, has crash-landed into the pandemic. — The Atlantic
Laugh at Cintra Wilson's pain, LAUGH AT HER.
My first inkling of the importance of imagery in textiles was as a small child in the late 1970's. I was at a play date at the home of affluent friends, when I was suddenly seized with an absorbing interest by their bold, op-art designer bath towels. (I was so impressed I lorded their label over my rube mother and her inferior linens. "Their towels," I informed her poshly, "are by Yes Saint Lorrent."
Then read more about jet setters and Marrakesh and punk and the demimondaine, at Cintra WIlson Feels Your Pain.
Hi pro-life people, would you like to save 75 million lives? Then it is time to stop putting carbon in the atmosphere, today! — NPR
But don't say "climate change" to them, say "resilience" or "the economy" or some bullshit because the snowflakes don't like being told they are wrong. Meanwhile, I am worried I might never get my eyeballs facing forward again. OUCH. IT SMARTS. (Grist)
What happens to your brain when you try to contemplate climate change: a really beautiful piece about a climate scientist and his wife. — ProPublica
$1345 for this young lady's 72-square-foot apartment, does that seem too damn high? — Insider
The Truth About the Quietest Town in America. (Wired)
And your rare tab that is the headline: OLD SCHOOL HOLLYWOOD WEIRDOS, Y'ALL. — Grunge
My daughter's a fucking ARTIST. Old school Hollywood weirdos, watch out!
