Mom Belly Keeps Growing, Doctor Sees Scan And Calls Cops! Tabs, Wed., Oct. 28, 2020

Yeah, not a terrible idea for "how to celebrate Halloween safely," but maybe they could have left the deaths update off this particular briefing?
this is an absolute nightmare: https://t.co/G77158h54U— Samantha Swindler (@Samantha Swindler)1603833338.0
This Vox splainer about "why do the Dakotas have a coronavirus rate 5 times the national average" is ... well it's thorough. It's also seven grafs before it so much as mentions the word "Sturgis" and 17 grafs before it says the name "Kristi Noem." (Vox)
WEAR A FUCKING MASK. — TalkingPointsMemo
Trump disappeared all the data. All of it. — Huge comprehensive report at HuffPost
With no data, can we even really say that they HAVEN'T ended coronavirus like this White House list of "accomplishments" claims? (Politico)
But what about Hunter Biden?
Since 2017, Trump's company has charged taxpayers for hotel rooms, ballrooms, cottages, rental houses, golf carts, votive candles, floating candles, candelabras, furniture moving, resort fees, decorative palm trees, strip steak, chocolate cake, breakfast buffets, $88 bottles of wine and $1,000 worth of liquor for White House aides. And water.
David Fahrenthold has another installment. (Washington Post)
I am without words.
First Lady Melania Trump slams Democrats: "Children watching and learning about politics in our country deserve a b… https://t.co/iDz9J9FVLI— The Hill (@The Hill)1603830135.0
Lady Melon spitting on Democrats seems of a piece with spitty President Trump, president of the red states. — Bob Cesca at Salon
LOL New York Post, you're either so dishonest or such a mark. (Why not both!) (No More Mister Nice Blog)
Amy Bony Carrot's confirmation is one more fuck you to feminists. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon
Forced hysterectomies by the ICE gynecologist up to at least 57. (Intercept)
Judge DQs DOJ's attempt to defend Trump from E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit after he denied raping her, saying she wasn't his type. — CNN
Go to jail for one hundred and twenty years, NXIVM guy. (Buzzfeed)
Know who else should go to jail for one hundred and twenty years? This awful sociopath alt-right youtuber I'd never heard of in this story from two years ago. — Daily Beast
No bail for the seemingly very rapey one from the State Department. (Trigger warning obviously.) — Daily Beast
These Nazis, former Marines and porn actors, may have been plotting to kill Black Lives Matters' Alicia Garza. (HuffPost)
These Nazis just seem exhausting. (Buzzfeed)
Harley David Sonofanelectricbike. (The Verge)
Goblincore. — Mashable
This was legit hilarious though.
Madame Vivelda - SNL www.youtube.com
