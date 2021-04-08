Ted Nugent Demands To Know Why We Didn't Shut Down For COVIDs 1-18
If there is anything Ted Nugent loves more than guns, racism, and adopting teenage girls so he can have sex with them, it is truth and logic and common sense. That is what everyone always says about good ol' Ted Nugent, for sure. He's just a very truthful, logical, and sensible person. Probably very well-informed too, what with his interest in the truth.
On Tuesday, Nugent took to Facebook to share his very logical thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, which is very rudely preventing him from going on tour yet again this year.
He said, with a straight face:
You know, I guess I would ask you, because I'm addicted to truth, logic, and common sense, and my common sense meter would demand the answer to 'Why weren't we shut down for COVID 1 through 18?'
There was a COVID 1 and 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18. COVID 1 through 18 didn't shut anything down, but WOAH! COVID-19, even though it's 99.8 percent survivable.
Perhaps next we should ask him what he thinks about violins on television.
To be fair, this would be a reasonable question if COVID-19 was so-named because it was the blockbuster sequel to COVIDs 1-18 and not because it was discovered in the year 2019. Or if he were not wrong about it having a 99.8 survival rate. COVID-19 does technically have about a 1-2 percent mortality rate — and while that may not actually sound that bad, that means it's about ten times more deadly than the regular flu. Which is a lot more deadly. It's also highly, highly contagious, obviously, and causes myriad health problems other than death as well.
But it wasn't just COVIDs 1-18 Nugent was concerned about.
Why didn't we shut down with the AIDS epidemic, or the flu or the Spanish Flu or the bird flu or the West Nile flu? Or influenza every year?
Well, because it would be highly unlikely to catch HIV from a trip to the supermarket; the flu is much less likely to kill people; we did shut down, social distance, and wear masks for the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918; humans rarely get bird flu and when they do, they don't easily pass it on to other humans; West Nile Virus is spread through mosquitos. These things are all very easy to look up, especially if one is addicted to truth, logic, and common sense.
They claim 500,000 people have died from COVID-19. Bullshit. I believe that medical examiners in all 50 states have gone, 'I put down on the death certificate that he died of asphyxiation, but they made me put COVID.' 'Well, this guy was stabbed to death, but they made me put down COVID.' 'This guy was run over by a tandem gravel truck doing a four-wheel drift and the crows be pecking at your flesh, but they made me put down COVID-19.'
Given that there was a major spike in homicides in 2020, it would be difficult to suggest that all of the murders, manslaughters, and suspicious deaths were erroneously being labeled as COVID-19 deaths.
While this may be what Ted Nugent believes happened, quite the opposite is true. Medical examiners in Connecticut, for example, have identified many deaths that should have been attributed to COVID-19 but were not.
One might think that a person addicted to truth, logic, and common sense would, logically, have the common sense to just look things up to see if they are true before saying them out loud, but perhaps that would be too easy.
