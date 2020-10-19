TFW Even Fox News Won't Swallow Your Senile Russian Disinfo Bullsh*t
Wonkette's Liz Dye has been ably curating the hilarious story of the Russian disinformation campaign that blew its wad a little too late, the caper of Hunter Biden and the laptop he allegedly abandoned thousands of miles from home, and ... yeah, we don't have the energy to rehash it all right now. It's a Rudy Giuliani Special, which means it was debunked in record time, and now all these stories are coming out about how US intelligence warned Trump LAST YEAR that Russian spies saw Roodles as the easiest mark, and ... yeah.
Here is just a fun cherry on top of that story. The New York Post, of course, was the only vaguely newspaper-shaped object willing to post Rudy's bullshit, and even there, journalists in the newsroom didn't want their bylines on it. Mediaite reports that Rudy shopped it to Fox News, and even they were like ummmmmmmmmmm OK no. They came with their friends, they are not leaving with you, Rudy Giuliani, and no, they do not want to buy any of your Kremlin-laced Girl Scout cookies.
Mediaite has learned that Fox News was first approached by Rudy Giuliani to report on a tranche of files alleged to have come from Hunter Biden's unclaimed laptop left at a Delaware computer repair shop, but that the news division chose not to run the story unless or until the sourcing and veracity of the emails could be properly vetted.
Yeah, when even Fox News? That's it, that's the joke. (Of course, it's lost on no one that both these entities are owned by Rupert Murdoch. It's just that one of them is clearly dumber and worse at journalism than the other, and it isn't the one we were expecting.)
Of course, we must of course note that there is a difference between the NEWS division of Fox News, which is indeed a little bit more newsy, and its night-time idiots and the morning dead-end hangover crowd on "Fox & Friends." The NEWSROOM wouldn't touch this story with a 10-foot pole. Mediaite notes that some of Fox News's more semi-serious on-air talent, like Bret Baier and Chris Wallace, have been sharing their feelings about how the made-up scandal spoonfed into Rudy's butthole by some combination of American Trump ratfuckers and Russian intelligence is bullshit.
But worry not, because morons like Maria Bartiromo and Hannity and whoever else will flog it long after it's dead, which by our calculations was about 10 minutes ago.
It's not that they think Rudy Giuliani is an unreliable idiot or anything:
[A]ccording to two sources familiar with the matter, the lack of authentication of Hunter Biden's alleged laptop, combined with established concerns about Giuliani as a reliable source and his desire for unvetted publication, led the network's news division to pass.
Sorry, our bad, it IS that they think Rudy Giuliani is an unreliable idiot.
Chris Wallace also called the story "suspicious" and said, "I can understand the concern about this story. It is completely unverified and frankly, Rudy Giuliani is not the most reliable source anymore. I hate to say that, but it's just true."
He hates to say it, he really does.
Speaking of Rudy Giuliani, if you haven't read that great article by Caroline Rose Giuliani, who is his daughter, encouraging people to please vote against her father's loon-ass client, and by extension, her father, who probably has his picture on the wall at Russian military intelligence HQ as the current title holder of World's Dumbest Kremlin Asset Ever, you should go read that in Vanity Fair.
As for Wonkette, we will now OPEN THREAD.
