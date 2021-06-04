The Awesome Women Of Two And A Half Men! Tabs, Fri., June 4, 2021
Chopping his infrastructure proposal almost in half, knowing Republicans will still tell him to shove it up his ass, Joe Biden is sending Joe Manchin a very large message. — Greg Sargent at Washington Post
If you have a WaPo subscription, or any stories left over, read Alexandra Petri on Manchin and the Ten Republicans, because oh my god, she's mean as shit.
Which COVID restrictions worked (masks) and which ones didn't (not masks). Vox splainers you!
Some voting restrictions are more horrendous than others. Ian Millhiser splainers you, where? At Vox!
If you had read Kitty Kelly's The Royals (Wonkette cut link!), you would already know that Queen Elizabeth II is crazy-racist. (Guardian)
Our political discourse is dominated by things that don't exist. — Hamilton Nolan at In These Times
Trump really is off the deep end. Noooooo?????? (National Review)
We're out of lumber and resin and car paint and microchips and apparently Chik-fil-A sauce because companies have whittled themselves down to nothing so they can do stock buybacks and run "lean." — Cory Doctorow, Pluralistic
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice suing banks for the tort of being mean to him. I do that too. Works every time. (Metro News)
Oh my LORD from the comments! Rodney Alcala killed ALL THE WOMEN, won "The Dating Game," kept escaping and/or pleading down to like "assault" even when caught naked with a bloody 8-year-old he was in the process of raping (but hadn't murdered, hooray!), and they kept finding more victims for DECADES. And I lived in Los Angeles all of those years and didn't know about ANY OF IT. — Wikipedia
Meanwhile ... ha? ha? "Man who robbed taco shop with water gun asks for clemency again after 40 years in prison." So. (WTAJ)
Hot Pants, Love Potions, and the Go-Go Genesis of Southwest Airlines. I click you! (Texas Monthly)
