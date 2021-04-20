The Chauvin Jury Is Back. Here We Go, America.
The verdict in the killing of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin will be announced at 3:30 p.m. Central time, where Minneapolis is located. The jury was only gone a total of fewer than 12 hours, which conventional wisdom (and "Law & Order") says usually means a guilty verdict is coming, but America has disappointed us before.
If it's guilty, then the question is on which charge or charges: second-degree unintentional murder AKA felony murder vs. third-degree murder vs. second-degree manslaughter. (There's a good explanation of the difference between the charges, and what they might mean for sentencing, right here, if you need a refresher.)
Today, President Joe Biden talked about the case, and about how lovely George Floyd's family is, and how he's praying for the obviously correct verdict (which is guilty):
WATCH: Pres. Biden talks about Derek Chauvin trial while the jury is sequestered during deliberations: "I’m praying… https://t.co/7ZEbBJZU87— ABC News (@ABC News)1618936663.0
In response, garbage asshole human Kayleigh McEnany complained about Biden saying those words, even though the jury was sequestered and also Kayleigh McEnany can fuck off, like we don't remember how often her former boss inserted himself in ongoing criminal cases every five seconds, usually on behalf of the person who did the hate crime or the light treason or whatever the fuck.
Literally she said this:
"But I think that the country is such a tinderbox right now, especially Minneapolis. There's so much hurt, so much pain.
"And I think it's the role of the president of the United States to stay back, to not inflame the tensions," she added. "I think he should have just reserved comment and said he's praying for the family as we all are."
Yeah.
Here's a live news video in case you're not by the TV:
We'll be liveblogging the verdicts as they come in.
4:27: Chauvin is reportedly in the courthouse. If this is on time, we're three minutes off.
4:36: Now they are saying the official guidance is that the verdicts will be read between 3:30 and 4:00, so it is not technically "late" at this point.
4:55: Still no update, but should be any moment now. People gathering outside the courthouse, many shouting "guilty!" Update you when something happens.
5:04: Here we go.
5:06: The judge is reading the verdicts.
Count one, unintentional second degree murder, AKA felony murder, GUILTY.
Count two, third degree murder, GUILTY.
Count three, second degree manslaughter, GUILTY.
This just happened.
Chauvin after the verdicts, very much just looking around, not really showing emotion.
And there we go.
It's not "justice," because George Floyd is still dead and things like this will happen again and again and again. But this is something.
Chauvin's bail just revoked and he is remanded.
See you tomorrow with more news. This is your open thread.
Oh, and here's video if you missed it.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
If you happen to have some extra money right now, we would take it.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.