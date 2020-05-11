larry kudlow kevin hassett chuck todd ahmaud arbery cnn cbs nbc bizarro bizarro superman castle rock colorado white house white house coronavirus task force state of the union face the nation meet the press this week george stephanopoulos covid-19 covid covid-19 prevention covid 19 covid testing katie miller mike pence donald trump jared kushner ivanka trump anthony fauci quarantine margaret brennan kayleigh mcenany ww ii veterans michael flynn michael flynn guilty plea michael flynn withdraws guilty plea michael flynn lied to fbi bill barr bill barr drops charges against michael flynn bill barr doj greg price charlie kirk rick wilson leave britney alone liberty hangout patton oswalt peggy noonan when a stranger calls carol kane

Just What You Wanted For Mother's Day, Some White House Idiots Talking About Coronavirus!

coronavirus
Michael Mora
May 11, 2020 09:44 AM

I hope everyone had as lovely a Mother's Day one could safely have during a pandemic! While most were sending gifts, remotely video-calling our mothers or (in the case of a restaurant in Colorado) trying to reduce the chances of having to spring for flowers next year, the Sunday political shows still go on. So we begin with White House Economic Advisor and Bizarro World Nostradamus, Larry Kudlow.

Appearing on ABC's "This Week" with George Stephanopolous, Kudlow was asked a question about what precautions will the White House take now that three people INSIDE the White House tested positive for COVID-19.

'It's going to take a while for the reopening to have an (economic) impact': Kudlow | ABC News www.youtube.com


STEPHANOPOULOS: [T]wo White House staffers have now tested positive for COVID. And Drs. Fauci, Redfield, and Hahn are all self-quarantining. Will you and other White House staffers be following their example?

KUDLOW: Well, we will take the advice of the White House medical unit, which is the best in the business. There may be. I don't want to rule anything in or rule anything out. At the moment, there's daily testing, as you may know, for people who come into contact with the president and the vice president. Everybody wants to be safe. We're going to do the best we can. We will follow the rules and guidelines of the White House medical unit.

This was meant to sound reassuring, but instead pointed out a clear hypocrisy and disparity that Stephanopoulos highlighted.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You just said you had the best White -- best medical unit in the country, the White House medical unit. No doubt that is true. You're getting tests every single day at the White House, anyone who's in contact with the president. Doesn't that really expose the challenge for everyone else in the country right now? If the White House is not fully safe, despite those conditions, how can average Americans feel safe with the idea of going back to work?

KUDLOW: Well, look, I don't want to generalize from it, because, although I don't have all the numbers -- I haven't seen that yet -- in terms of the White House complex, which is an enormous place, at least 500 people, probably much more than that, George, the -- those who have tested positive is still a small fraction. Again, I don't know the specific numbers, but we have had relatively very few.

Well, it's three staffers who are within close contact of Trump and Pence, including Pence's press secretary Katie Miller, wife of young Nosferatu Stephen Miller. The other two staffers are valets and personal assistants working with Donald and Ivanka Trump, including serving Donald Trump meals. So if we are going by the quarantine standards set forth before: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump Mike Pence, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump should be joining Drs. Fauci, Redfield and Hahn in self-quarantine.

But as this White House has taught us, the rules are for us, not THEM:

I mean, it's not like tests could be wrong or like the Trump administration is doing everything wrong. It's fine.

On CBS's "Face The Nation," Margaret Brennan had another White House economic adviser named Kevin Hassett on and asked about the COVID-19 in the White House.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett says unemployment rate could climb past 20% www.youtube.com


HASSETT: You know, I- I've got a mask right here. And the fact is that- that I practice aggressive social distancing. I'll wear a mask when I feel it's necessary. It is scary to go to work. You know, I- I was not part of the White House in March. I think that I'd be a lot safer if I was sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing.[…]

Hassett is making this oblivious statement as his boss pressures governors to reopen their states and puts even war heroes at risk to "honor" them because "they chose to come here":

It's simply a sight to behold. We're all scared of catching Covid-19, Kevin, but only YOU guys are getting the testing to feel safer or stop the spread quickly.

We end today with Chuck Todd, sentient soul patch of journalism. Before beginning the panel discussion on NBC's "Meet The Press," which was about Bill Barr deciding to let TWICE-confessed criminal/former national security advisor Michael Flynn go, Todd played a brief excerpt of Barr's "history is written by the winners" clip. This, of course, sent the usual conservative banshees wailing on Twitter about Chuck Todd "taking Bill Barr out of context":



Now we here at Wonkette are not the biggest fans of Chuck Todd. More often than not, his "both sides" view of facts gives batshit insanity equal weight to actual truth. There are rare moments of journalistic integrity we point out, but often Todd is disappointing. That said, Todd said correct things about Barr, even if the video was cut before the end of Barr's remarks. Todd pointed out the cynicism of Barr's "history is written by the winners" statement, as well as the fact that DESPITE Barr saying the decision "upheld the rule of law," he made no case as to how or why. If anything, Barr showed the inequities of justice between a well-connected, twice-confessed criminal who's friends with Donald Trump, and an innocent young man murdered by a "citizens arrest" for simply looking at an empty construction site:

In other words, Chuck Todd was right. This time.

Have a week!

Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, SUPPORT WONKETTE FINANCIALLY.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Michael Mora

Pop Culture observer & Comics fan. Amateur Movie Reviewer. Political Freelance Writer @wonkette. Marine, Husband & Dad. Opinions are mine only.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc