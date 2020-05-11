Just What You Wanted For Mother's Day, Some White House Idiots Talking About Coronavirus!
I hope everyone had as lovely a Mother's Day one could safely have during a pandemic! While most were sending gifts, remotely video-calling our mothers or (in the case of a restaurant in Colorado) trying to reduce the chances of having to spring for flowers next year, the Sunday political shows still go on. So we begin with White House Economic Advisor and Bizarro World Nostradamus, Larry Kudlow.
Appearing on ABC's "This Week" with George Stephanopolous, Kudlow was asked a question about what precautions will the White House take now that three people INSIDE the White House tested positive for COVID-19.
'It's going to take a while for the reopening to have an (economic) impact': Kudlow | ABC News www.youtube.com
STEPHANOPOULOS: [T]wo White House staffers have now tested positive for COVID. And Drs. Fauci, Redfield, and Hahn are all self-quarantining. Will you and other White House staffers be following their example?
KUDLOW: Well, we will take the advice of the White House medical unit, which is the best in the business. There may be. I don't want to rule anything in or rule anything out. At the moment, there's daily testing, as you may know, for people who come into contact with the president and the vice president. Everybody wants to be safe. We're going to do the best we can. We will follow the rules and guidelines of the White House medical unit.
This was meant to sound reassuring, but instead pointed out a clear hypocrisy and disparity that Stephanopoulos highlighted.
STEPHANOPOULOS: You just said you had the best White -- best medical unit in the country, the White House medical unit. No doubt that is true. You're getting tests every single day at the White House, anyone who's in contact with the president. Doesn't that really expose the challenge for everyone else in the country right now? If the White House is not fully safe, despite those conditions, how can average Americans feel safe with the idea of going back to work?
KUDLOW: Well, look, I don't want to generalize from it, because, although I don't have all the numbers -- I haven't seen that yet -- in terms of the White House complex, which is an enormous place, at least 500 people, probably much more than that, George, the -- those who have tested positive is still a small fraction. Again, I don't know the specific numbers, but we have had relatively very few.
Well, it's three staffers who are within close contact of Trump and Pence, including Pence's press secretary Katie Miller, wife of young Nosferatu Stephen Miller. The other two staffers are valets and personal assistants working with Donald and Ivanka Trump, including serving Donald Trump meals. So if we are going by the quarantine standards set forth before: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump Mike Pence, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump should be joining Drs. Fauci, Redfield and Hahn in self-quarantine.
But as this White House has taught us, the rules are for us, not THEM:
Vice President Mike Pence is not planning to enter self-quarantine after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus last Friday. He plans to be at the White House on Monday, a Pence spokesperson says. https://t.co/woVABMlWDU pic.twitter.com/unecJorerQ
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 10, 2020
I mean, it's not like tests could be wrong or like the Trump administration is doing everything wrong. It's fine.
On CBS's "Face The Nation," Margaret Brennan had another White House economic adviser named Kevin Hassett on and asked about the COVID-19 in the White House.
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett says unemployment rate could climb past 20% www.youtube.com
HASSETT: You know, I- I've got a mask right here. And the fact is that- that I practice aggressive social distancing. I'll wear a mask when I feel it's necessary. It is scary to go to work. You know, I- I was not part of the White House in March. I think that I'd be a lot safer if I was sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing.[…]
Hassett is making this oblivious statement as his boss pressures governors to reopen their states and puts even war heroes at risk to "honor" them because "they chose to come here":
Asked why President Trump didn't wear a mask while honoring WW II veterans in their 90s—just a day after one of his personal valets tested positive for COVID-19—press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “They made the choice to come here" https://t.co/UTLLh3i9kH pic.twitter.com/fZmUWdPu1m
— Forbes (@Forbes) May 8, 2020
It's simply a sight to behold. We're all scared of catching Covid-19, Kevin, but only YOU guys are getting the testing to feel safer or stop the spread quickly.
We end today with Chuck Todd, sentient soul patch of journalism. Before beginning the panel discussion on NBC's "Meet The Press," which was about Bill Barr deciding to let TWICE-confessed criminal/former national security advisor Michael Flynn go, Todd played a brief excerpt of Barr's "history is written by the winners" clip. This, of course, sent the usual conservative banshees wailing on Twitter about Chuck Todd "taking Bill Barr out of context":
Today on Meet The Press, @chucktodd wildly took context out of an answer AG Bill Barr gave about his decision to drop the case into Gen. Michael Flynn.
I cut Todd's segment along with Barr's full answer together. Look at how blatantly dishonest this is. pic.twitter.com/tODOEwL48V
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2020
Chuck Todd knew there was more to this clip. He aired it anyway.
We don't have a media in this country anymore
These left wing activists like Chuck Todd, Don Lemon, and Brian Stelter are an embarrassment to the term “journalism"
pic.twitter.com/YOdUEwhLmd
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 11, 2020
Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd should be FIRED by “Concast" (NBC) for this fraud. He knew exactly what he was doing. Public Airwaves = Fake News! @AjitPaiFCC @FCC https://t.co/fLTDhjMXo4
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020
Now we here at Wonkette are not the biggest fans of Chuck Todd. More often than not, his "both sides" view of facts gives batshit insanity equal weight to actual truth. There are rare moments of journalistic integrity we point out, but often Todd is disappointing. That said, Todd said correct things about Barr, even if the video was cut before the end of Barr's remarks. Todd pointed out the cynicism of Barr's "history is written by the winners" statement, as well as the fact that DESPITE Barr saying the decision "upheld the rule of law," he made no case as to how or why. If anything, Barr showed the inequities of justice between a well-connected, twice-confessed criminal who's friends with Donald Trump, and an innocent young man murdered by a "citizens arrest" for simply looking at an empty construction site:
Yep. Like many people, I've stopped and looked inside an in completed house before. Weirdly, no one tracked me down and shot me to death in the middle of the street. https://t.co/jp3wKRwmf8
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 10, 2020
In other words, Chuck Todd was right. This time.
Have a week!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, SUPPORT WONKETTE FINANCIALLY.
Pop Culture observer & Comics fan. Amateur Movie Reviewer. Political Freelance Writer @wonkette. Marine, Husband & Dad. Opinions are mine only.