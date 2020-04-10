The FDA Said Alex Jones Can't Sell His Magic Anti-Coronavirus Toothpaste Anymore
Back in March, approximately 15 years ago in Coronavirus Time, we told you all about how New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a cease-and-desist letter to Alex Jones demanding that he stop selling all of his fake coronavirus cures, including a toothpaste he claimed prevented it. She also sent letters to a number of other people and companies hawking these cures and preventions, including Jim Bakker.
But now Jones isn't just in trouble with New York state, he's also in trouble with the FDA. On Thursday, the FDA sent Jones a warning letter demanding that he take these products out of his online stores, or else.
Via FDA.gov:
This is to advise you that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reviewed your website at the Internet address www.infowarsstore.com on March 26, 2020, and April 6, 2020, respectively. We also reviewed your websites at the Internet addresses www.infowars.com and www.banned.video, where you direct consumers to your website, www.infowarsstore.com, to purchase your products. The FDA has determined that your www.infowarsstore.com website offers "Superblue Silver Immune Gargle," "SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste," "SuperSilver Wound Dressing Gel" and "Superblue Fluoride Free Toothpaste" for sale in the United States and that these products are intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19[1] in people. Based on our review, these products are unapproved new drugs sold in violation of section 505(a) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), 21 U.S.C. § 355(a). Furthermore, these products are misbranded drugs under section 502 of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. § 352. The introduction or delivery for introduction of these products into interstate commerce is prohibited under sections 301(a) and (d) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. § 331(a) and (d).
A review of the Infowars Store shows that Jones has indeed actually complied with the warning and taken the Superblue and Supersilver products off the site. These products are all made with colloidal silver, which will, in fact, turn one blue.
The letter cites several specific examples of Jones making bizarre claims about these products, including in one video posted on March 10:
"[R]egardless of how deadly this virus is . . . if it kills you, it's bad news. So, I would advise listeners, just for your everyday life anyway to boost your immune system. We have the products that are documented on record to be good for your body. I mean Nano Silver is on record taking out viruses and bacteria. It's in our entire line of high quality silver products and it's patented, it's amazing, it's in the Super Silver Wound gel, it's in the Super Silver Toothpaste, it is in the Super Blue Toothpaste . . . we're very close to selling out in infowarsstore.com . . . "
"If it kills you, it's bad news" — words to live by, really. "Nano Silver" is, of course, not on record as having done anything other than turning people blue.
Of course, just because Jones isn't selling his colloidal silver products anymore, that doesn't mean that he's not pushing other bullshit. Just two days ago, Jones claimed that the only people who were dying of COVID-19 were people with zinc/vitamin C deficiencies.
And what was written right beneath this video? An invitation to buy some vitamins at the Infowars Store for 50 percent off!
The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off today!
How convenient!
And just yesterday, Jones had Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai — the doctor who claims to have invented email after it was already invented and is always trying to steal Elizabeth Warren's Senate seat — on to talk about the benefits of zinc, with yet another call to buy more of Jones's products. Weird how that works!
Jones is taking full advantage of the pandemic to push all of his other bullshit as well, claiming that the pandemic is "everything Infowars warned about." Except, you know, for all of the stuff about child sex slave colonies on Mars.
But because the rightwing line about COVID-19 is that all of the stupid experts are wrong and it's no big deal and everyone should just pack the churches on Easter, he's had to adjust his takes accordingly. Right now, the going line seems to be something about COVID-19 having something to do with Bill Gates being in cahoots with the Nazis to use 5G to give us all the Mark of the Beast. He also interviewed David Icke this week, which we must assume means that the Lizard People are in on this shit as well. Can lizards even get coronavirus? Probably not!
Clearly, there are a lot of people out there who find all of this more plausible than "there's a really contagious virus out there and we need to do some stuff to keep it from killing too many people." And we can't stop them from believing that, as it is their right to do so. However, maybe if they drink less colloidal silver, they'll sharpen up a bit.
[FDA.gov]
