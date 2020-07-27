The Following Things Are Wrong On The Internet Today
This morning, Ted Nugent, Scott Baio and Diamond and Silk were all trending on Twitter — and for the same reason. Supposedly, they had all been booked to speak at the Republican National Convention this year. Antonio Sabato Jr was also on the list, but he was not trending, because eh, it's Antonio Sabato Jr.
We considered reporting on this, because boy, wouldn't there be a lot to say on that. However, after looking into it, we decided to pass on account of the fact that it was just one tweet from one guy, with no confirmation anywhere else, and it could have been a joke.
Trump’s Campaign announces its all-star line-up of speakers for new scaled down Republican Convention. Ted Nugent,… https://t.co/eD6ePdu5Nd— Mike Sington (@Mike Sington)1595783853.0
And, as it turns out, it was a joke!
The AP reports that Mike Sington, who tweeted it out on Sunday, confirmed to them that he was in fact just making a joke. The Trump campaign also said that those speakers had not been announced. Of course, it's very likely that some of them will make an appearance, because there is not much difference between a joke and our actual lives these days, but it was just supposed to be a joke.
Curiously, both Baio and Antonio Sabato Jr. have been in the news lately. Baio, because of the continued allegations of sexual assault against him from his former "Charles In Charge" co-stars Nicole Eggert and Alexander Polinsky, and also because he thinks he can't get acting jobs anymore because he loves Donald Trump. You know, because he was getting so many of them after Charles in Charge went off the air in 1990. Like, oh man, everywhere you looked, there was Scott Baio! For under ten episodes, anyway.
Antonio Sabato Jr. was in the news for also complaining that he couldn't get any acting jobs because of his Trump love, and even announced his plans to create a right-wing movie studio that totally loves God so he can do movies with his best bud ... Scott Baio.
Via People:
The actor, who is best known for his television roles on Melrose Place, The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital, shared earlier this week that he is working to launch a "conservative movie studio," which will pursue "projects that Hollywood would never do."
"To all conservative producers who want to make a change this is the time, get in touch with me, and be part of our team," he wrote on Twitter, adding in subsequent message, "Blacklisting in Hollywood and around my industry is about to be over forever. We are not going to be bullied by you any longer!"
In his announcement on Twitter, Sabato Jr. teases his upcoming project Trail Blazers, which he's set to direct and star in opposite vocal Trump supporters Kristy Swanson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Scott Baio. The film is expected to go into pre-production next year, according to IMDb.
So what? Are they just gonna leave Kirk Cameron out of this incredible lineup of people no one has thought about in 30 years? I hate to be mean, but I am pretty sure there are other reasons why their careers were not working out. They may all be as wacky as James Woods in real life, but in other areas ... not so similar to James Woods.
Anyway!
Onto another thing that is not true! You know that video going around showing Hurricane Hanna blowing over parts of Trump's wall? Not real! Like, it is a video that was taken a month ago of another thing entirely.
Via USA Today:
A video gone viral Sunday said to show a section of the border fence being blown down by Hurricane Hanna was likely taken a month before the storm slammed the South Texas Coast, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday.
"The video circulating on social media appears to be from June 2020 when high winds caused several border wall panels that were pending additional anchoring to fall over at a construction site near Deming, New Mexico," the federal agency said in a statement. "That project is funded by the Department of Defense using 2808 Military Construction Funds, so any questions regarding the incident should be directed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
In case you're skeptical of anything coming out of the US Customs and Border Protection agency (I know I am!), there are also some other clues that this is not real. Like the fact that Yadith Valdez, the woman who initially posted the video, has since deleted it.
Roderick Kise, a spokesman for the agency in the Rio Grande Valley, said he had received "seven or eight" media inquiries about the tweet from a journalist in Mexico showing a 39-second clip of workers in vests and hard hats watching a section of the fence being knocked over by high winds.
But it did not ring true, he said.
"The hurricane hit us at nighttime, but looks like it was shot during the day," Kise said in an interview.
He also said the terrain did not look like the lower Rio Grande Valley.
I can see them lying about certain things, but it does seem like it would be really tough to lie about when a hurricane hit or what the lower Rio Grande Valley looks like.
And boy, I get it. It would be super, super cool if this were true. We could all have had lots of laughs. But it's not. Luckily, there are many, many, many other reasons to laugh at the Trump administration.
So, you know, always check to make sure things are true before you share them online. If you're not sure, if it turns out to be true, you can always share it later. It seems like a little thing, but it's in this time of disinformation and a general blurring of reality and ... God, I don't even know what to call it ... a little skepticism can go a long way.
And now OPEN THREAD. Unless that's a thing on the internet that's not true today.
