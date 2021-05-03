GOP Unveils Spiffy Strategy To Win Back Women Voters By Shivving Liz Cheney
If it's Monday, then it must be time for Republicans to kick the crap out of each other. Also true for the other six days of the week, since the GOP's civil war shows no signs of waning. After Donald Trump made the gender vote gap great again, increasing the Democrats' lead with women voters from 11 to 15 percent in just four short years, Gippers are now gunning for Liz Cheney, the top woman in their own leadership ranks.
It's a bold strategy, Cotton!
Axios huddled up with a bunch of Republican luminaries, who said Rep. Cheney's position as conference chair, the number three Republican in the House, looks increasingly tenuous as her male colleagues seek to punish her for insufficient fealty to Daddy Trump.
"This idea that you just disregard President Trump is not where we are, and, frankly, he has a lot to offer still," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise huffed after Cheney had the temerity to say that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are the leaders of the party.
Here on Planet Earth, that is simply a statement of fact. But Republicans, who are furious that Cheney refused to go along with Trump's Big Lie about winning the election "in a landslide," and also voted to impeach him, are in no mood for lessons in objective reality.
Cheney's comments came last week during a GOP retreat in Orlando where she opined that no one who'd attempted to overturn the election results should be the party's nominee in 2024, and refused to rule out a run herself.
Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan already tried and failed to take out Cheney in February, when their leadership challenge went down in flames on a 145 to 61 vote. But now Gaetz finds himself otherwise occupied, so Jim Banks, chair of the 145-member Republican Study Committee (think Freedom Caucus, minus like 50 decibels) is trying to git 'er done.
"The sort of sideline distractions at the GOP retreat will only serve to hold us back from being focused on that nearly unanimous goal we have as a conference" to win back the House in 2022, Banks tut-tutted to Axios, adding that "I think a lot of us would like to see her join the team, be on the same team, same mission, the same focus. And at this point, that's what many of us are questioning."
The idea that Liz Cheney, Dick Cheney's daughter, is not on the GOP team is hilarious, as is the Republican Study Committee's current plan to throw over corporate interests in favor of Joe Sixpack. Banks recently barfed out a gobbledygook memo describing Trump as a "gift" and advising his party to side against woke corporations in the Dr. Seuss/Mister Potato Head wars. Cheney, in turn, described Banks's memo as neo-Marxist. So, this is all going very well.
The GOP is also very GRRR ARRRGH because Cheney got caught fist-bumping President Joe Biden at last week's State of the Union address, when she was supposed to be kneeing him in the balls.
“Republican” warmonger Liz Cheney gives Sleepy Joe a fist bump after he delivered a radical socialist vision for th… https://t.co/N0exn53GtV— Donald Trump Jr. (@Donald Trump Jr.)1619725796.0
In February Cheney could count on McCarthy to back her, but spineless jellyfishes gonna spineless jellyfish.
"If you're sitting here at a retreat that's focused on policy, focused on the future of making America next-century, and you're talking about something else, you're not being productive," McCarthy said at the retreat when asked about Cheney's comments.
Even Cheney's allies are starting to get worried.
"If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit," Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who also voted to impeach Trump, told The Hill. "Liz isn't going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes. She's going to stand on principle. And if that's going to be distracting for folks, she's not the best fit. I wish that weren't the case."
Meanwhile, the GOP loons smell blood in the water. Here's a Texas backbencher predicting Cheney's imminent ouster.
Liz Cheney has promised she will campaign on impeaching Trump 'every day of the week.' Good luck with that, Liz!… https://t.co/Waq4DKX05A— Lance Gooden (@Lance Gooden)1619888646.0
LET THEM FIGHT DOT GIF. If the GOP wants to publicly shiv the most prominent woman in the House ahead of the 2022 midterms, who are we to complain? Let them tie themselves to Trump and dive into that electoral lake. Hell, we'll happily buy them the rope.
As for Cheney, she may be a terrible person with horrendous policy ideas, but you gotta admit she's got nerves of steel.
The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their bac… https://t.co/kMmjACP0xg— Liz Cheney (@Liz Cheney)1620052062.0
You tell 'em, Congresswoman. And don't forget to mention how terrible Trump is.
Dems in disarray, etc.
