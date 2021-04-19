Illuminati Can't Stop Lin Wood From Accusing People Of Child Sex Trafficking
This weekend, many of America's wackiest humans either spoke at or attended "Clay Clark's Health and Freedom Rally," a QAnon COVID-denial conference. Michael Flynn was there, Sidney Powell, MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell, discredited anti-vax ex-doctor Andrew Wakefield and even actor Jim Caviezel, whose bizarre rant about "adrenochroming the children" we delved into on Saturday.
Not to be outdone by by some fly-by-night Hollywood hunk, when attorney Lin Wood took the stage, he not only explicitly endorsed Q, but also claimed the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bidens and the Bushes were all "involved in sex trafficking."
Lin Wood stating Q is the truth and that the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bidens, and the Bushes are all involved in s… https://t.co/YU3iumClew— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸)1618736425.0
He said:
WOOD: They've accused me of being a QAnon conspiracy theorist. Why? Because they're telling you that I'm a bad messenger. They're trying to attack me because they can't attack Q. Because Q is the truth! This is about the children, for God's sake!
Send this videotape – send it to Hollywood. Hey Clay, send it to the House of Windsor. Hey Clay, send it to Bill Gates. Send it to the damn Illuminati! Let them hear the truth and whatever they do to me, I don't fear them at all. Send it to the Vatican!
Send it to the politicians, the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bidens, the Bushes. Send it to those people because they are involved in child sex trafficking. It's time to the tell the truth to America!
You know, I like how they always throw the Bushes into this, just to seem "balanced." Not the Reagans, though. Never the Reagans.
Wood is right about one thing though: he should not fear the Illuminati, mainly because the Illuminati doesn't actually exist. It did exist, there were people who called themselves that in the 1700s, but they are all quite dead by now and thus probably not particularly concerned with who Lin Wood accuses of child sex trafficking. However, given that Wood has actually worked on several high profile defamation cases, you would think he might be a bit concerned that accusing people of something like child sex trafficking could actually get him into trouble.
You are perhaps wondering now (maybe) if you are supposed to know who this Clay Clark person even is. You are not. Basically he is a guy who seems pretty scammy and does this pose in his Twitter avi.
An extremely douchey looking man in glasses holding his two pointer fingers up to his chin and looking PENSIVE.
He is doing that same pose in approximately 90 percent of the photos of him I was able to find online, so clearly he thinks it is a very good look. According to his Twitter bio, he is the "Host of the Thrivetime Show Podcast, Former Oklahoma Young SBA Entrepreneur of the Year, Founder of Several Multi-Million Dollar Businesses, Author and Artist." He also has some website where he gives advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, which is a thing people who are full of shit frequently seem to call themselves.
While I was unable to find what multi-million dollar businesses he founded, I was able to find a video in which he speaks to some lady about whether or not he is the "Clark" that Trump prophet Kim Clement spoke of in a prophecy.
"Could Clay Clark be the TRUMP & CLARK Kim Clement spoke about?"
He also has some very interesting thoughts on what Antifa and Black Lives Matter are. Surprise! He thinks they are about summoning the dead. Like the Fox Sisters, but with different outfits and probably less toe-cracking.
@Styx666Official ANT + IFA ANT Group = Chinese company valued at $150 billion value "IFA" = Yoruba religion that… https://t.co/zTD8DsD01g— Clay Clark (@Clay Clark)1600447237.0
Like I said, you don't need to know who he is.
