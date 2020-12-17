The Last Meals Of These Celebrities Are Pretty Head-Turning! Tabs, Thurs., Dec. 17, 2020
"We want them infected." More Paul Alexander HHS emails about how we should all get coronavirus, because they're stupid AND evil. — Politico
Huh, we don't even have to yell at Politifact! What is the world coming to? Lie of the Year is coronavirus downplaying and denial.
Speaking of: Dodge City mayor resigns after death threats because she said people in her town should care about others and wear a mask. (Yahoo)
Yes, bridal parties are the worst. Now try "bridal party going through with their giant wedding in a pandemic." — Texas Monthly
My Highly Unexpected Heterosexual Pandemic Zoom Wedding. All the best from my heart, my dear Laurie Penny and the cisgender heterosexual groom you started dating on the internet six months ago, HOW MAGNIFICENT! (Wired)
All the people the White House Counsel's office is trying to convince Trump not to fire like a fucking maniac, because of how he is a fucking maniac. (NBC News)
How fucking cool is Rep. Deb Haaland?
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is going to be an asshole to the end, redacted calendar edition. — HuffPost
I didn't know Trump superlawyer Jenna Ellis styles herself "Dr. Ellis." Well. Good for her or whatever LOL. (Above The Law, non-Liz post)
Now here's what you've been waiting for, Liz at her seethiest on Ellis's former employment woes, because of how she suuuuucks. (Above the Law, Liz post)
Yelp, along with some bigger corporations, has moved some millions of its cash into Black-owned community banks. This strikes me as an important thing to do, but probably it really sucks because "banks still exist" and "hire more female guards but sarcastically." — CNN
This was a very good way to do chicken thighs just now, and it was indeed easy as fuck. Didn't even have to sear the skin or anything, and everyone's happy. Chili Lime Baked Chicken Thighs, Eazy Peazy Meals.
