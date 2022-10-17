The Most Quirky Small Towns In The United States! Tabs, Mon., Oct. 17, 2022
Donald Trump's stupid social media site gave him 90 percent of the shares for his name and likeness, and he immediately started demanding all the execs give their 10 percent of the shares (combined) to his wife Melania. This guy is fucking hilarious. (Gift link Washington Post)
The Secret Service didn't share threats against Nancy Pelosi until after the Capitol Riot, is that bad? — CREW from August
There's more than enough evidence to indict Trump for January 6. (The Bulwark)
The middle schoolers who had to travel two to three states from their homes in Florida to get abortions. Middle schoolers. — Buzzfeed
Where the "litterboxes" hoax came from, and why every fucking Republican believes it lately. (Because they are stupid.) (NBC News)
Black women were going missing in Kansas City, Missouri. The police said rumors of missing women or a serial killer were "completely unfounded." Then a woman escaped. WHAT THE FUCK KANSAS CITY. (Kansas City Defender)
The police haven't been defunded, they're just all refusing to fight crime because people weren't sucking their dicks enough. Journalism, from ABC News! (They didn't say the part about the dick-sucking.)
"Private equity" is no longer just killing off weak, enfeebled dying deer; now it's "stalking and gutting" the healthy ones.
As The Financial Timesreported in June 2021, the private equity industry’s assets amounted to more than $3 trillion. And its acquisitions run the gamut: As Levintova notes, the industry acquired numerous for-profit colleges, “enveloped the health care sector,” and gobbled up nursing homes, with the end result being lower graduation rates, increased student debt, higher medical costs, and a rise in the mortality of nursing home patients. Elsewhere, we learn that these firms have devoured trailer parks, neighborhood grocers, and big retail chains. (One thing private equity consistently fails to do is make things better. As TNR contributor Jon Skolnik recently noted, “In the retail sector alone, the industry is estimated to have killed at least 1.3 million jobs since 2009.”)
What a coincidence that I also have this tab open about "private equity, fuckin' up your routine birth"! (Fortune)
Why is the LA City Council anti-renter — a supermajority of LA's population? That's weird right? — Curbed
Child abuse dropped during the pandemic with this one simple trick: cash. Cash investments from the government slashed instances of the most common child abuse, which is simple neglect. (The American Prospect)
WILDLIFE PICTURES! OH MY LORD THESE ARE SO BEAUTIFUL! YOU ARE WELCOME! :D — NPR
Quirky small towns! Plus for some reason Houston! (Travelerz)
