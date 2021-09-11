The One Million Moms Are Mad At Gillette, Because Pubes Or Something
Usually the One Million Moms Living Inside The Head Of One Monica Cole space out their outrage a little more, but they're really on a roll this month. Last week they were mad about some ladies in a hamburger commercial saying the word "bra" and now they are mad about a Gillette commercial for a razor designed for pubic hair removal.
Now, these moms are not mad about "down there" hair removal for the same reason my mom is mad about it ("We tried to make it so you didn't even have to shave your legs and then you all come up with this shit? What is wrong with you? Do you all just go along with whatever anyone tells you to do? You're all suckers. If they tried to pull that shit in the '70s, we would have laughed right in their faces. Or burned something down."), they're just mad about it because apparently this commercial will scar "the children" for life. Somehow.
The current "How to Shave 'Down There'" commercial by Gillette Venus shows a woman explaining and demonstrating how to shave her bikini line. While the woman is posing in her shaving position the camera zooms in for close-up shots of her bikini line as she discusses shaving between her legs. The advertisement features several shaving products by Gillette and a new razor designed for this purpose. The ad concludes with the woman stating, "Fancy skin care for my pubic hair? Yes, please!"
This inappropriate commercial is airing during prime time when children are likely watching television so family viewing time is ruined. It is so suggestive it's disgraceful. Can you imagine what goes through the mind of a child when he sees this ad?
My guess would be "Why are we watching a commercial?" but I would love to know what it is that Monica Cole thinks would be going through their head, seeing this ad. I keep reaching for something and honestly I can come up with nothing, even as a joke. Like the kid would watch the commercial where the lady says "pubic hair" and be horrified to find out that pubic hair exists and then become incredibly traumatized from that and turn to a life of drugs and crime? Or like, their "innocence" is immediately destroyed and then they are tarnished forever in some capacity? Are they going to try to shave their non-existent pubic hair and cut themselves? I mean, I can see why that would be dangerous but it also seems like a bit of a longshot.
This is the only video on Gillette's YouTube channel that is anything at all like what Cole described. They also have one for the menfolk, for what that is worth.
This is now your open thread! Enjoy!
