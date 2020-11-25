The Wonkette Zoomsgiving Thingie Is Your Only Friend Now
If you don't subscribe to the Wonkette Newsletter, then you are probably unaware that a shadowy cabal of dedicated subversives have been planning a coup. No, I don't mean Giuliani and his brain juice addled press conferences, I mean overthrowing Thanksgiving, and replacing it with an undoubtedly glitchy, chaotic, and possibly disastrous Zoom meeting hosted by me, the Shypixel!
Well, it's true. The War on Christmas has grown boring to this pixel, as it drags on into its 17th year. Limp elven bodies strewn across candy cane ruins no longer fill my tiny orange soul like they used to. No, I require new blood, turkey blood! And what is the best way to ruin Thanksgiving? Besides traveling all over the country and turning the holiday into a Superspreader Event, I mean. Host a Zoom meeting after dinner, of course!
Will there be many technical issues? You betcha! Will shit crash? Almost certainly! Are we going to blindly forge ahead with our first ever hosted Zoom meeting for an entirely unknown number of people? Yes we can! FOUR MORE YEARS!
What will we do? I have no idea, probably say "Hi," and make toasts, and peer at the strange things we see in people's backgrounds. We only have the free version, and Zoom is going to get slammed tomorrow, so things will probably fall apart, but maybe they won't. At least this dick won't be coming:
Here is some 411 for you hep cats:
Shypixel is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Shypixel's Wonkette Zoomsgiving Drinkie Thing
Time: Nov 26, 2020 8:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/95513790395?pwd=V0RnbmltdWtBaWZs...
Passcode: 2eDRzC
Sorry in advance for any problems that prevent anybody from joining/enjoying the event, being a holiday, with a full house of our own, we probably won't have time to assist people with individual issues, just remember that the Shypixel loves you, and wants you to be happy.
Hope to see you there!