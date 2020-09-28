There’s Nothing Funny About Brad Parscale Beating His Wife
I don't wish for anyone's death, so I'm glad Brad Parscale was prevented from harming himself. Besides, the living aren't done with him yet.
See, although we're conditioned to feel real sad for white men whose lives collapse around them as a result of their own actions, Parscale is the bad guy here. He barricaded himself in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home he shares with his wife, Candice, whom he'd terrorized.
When the police showed up to the house, a neighbor was sitting with Candice Parscale in a parked car outside the couple's home. Candice Parscale reportedly told the police that she and her husband had been arguing when Parscale "pulled out a gun and loaded it," which is a frightening escalation. That's way past, “I never liked your mother!" It's potential homicide territory.
Candice Parscale claimed her husband had become violent in recent weeks. I'm not going to dignify linking that timeline to any public events in Brad Parscale's professional life because it doesn't matter. Nothing justifies acting out on your loved ones. Nothing justifies domestic violence.
The police took photos of bruises on Candice Parscale's body from a fight two days earlier. He has been violent to her before. You can bet that.
From Yahoo!:
"While speaking with Candace Parscale I noticed several large sized contusions on both of her arms, her cheek and forehead," wrote Detective Steven Smith, slightly misspelling her first name. "When I asked how she received the bruising, Candace Parscale stated Brad Parscale hits her."
(“Slightly" misspelled is like “slightly" pregnant, but I digress.)
Brad Parscale is a monster, and yet not the only wife beater connected to the Trump administration.
She told the police that Parscale didn't hit her Sunday, which is the most heartbreaking statement. She didn't get beat up on Sunday. Parscale honors the sabbath, although not that well because when she tried to call her father, he slapped the phone out of her hand, which I consider hitting her.
"Candace immediately fled residence and stated she heard a loud bang shortly after," stated a report filed by Timothy Skaggs, one of the initial responding officers, who also misspelled her first name. "Candace stated that they realized that Bradley did not shoot himself when they heard Bradley ranting and pacing around the residence and the dog barking frantically. However, they were concerned that Bradley might still try to shoot himself, due to him being in possession of several firearms and refusing to vacate the residence."
Brad Parscale seems like quite a threat. He's armed and has a proven history of violence. He refused to leave the house when police spoke to him on the phone, and one officer claimed he even sounded drunk. How did he survive an encounter with the police? Our boys in blue can't gamble their lives so Parscale can "happily and comfortably resist arrest"! The police's primary duty, we're so often told, is to return home from their shift. They can't waste time trying to counsel an abusive husband.
Eventually, a member of the department who considers Parscale to be a friend came to the home, spoke to him by phone and convinced him to come outside and talk.
Oh, wait, I forgot. Parscale is white. Black people don't usually get the luxury of being mentally ill around cops. Most wellness checks end with our deaths, which render us decidedly unwell.
Megyn Kelly and other conservatives have justified the police shooting Jacob Blake in the back because he was allegedly accused of domestic violence. He was also reaching for a knife ... possibly, maybe. Parscale finally emerged from his house shirtless and holding a beer, which the awaiting SWAT team was fully able to determine wasn't a gun. For a Black dude, that beer is immediately classified as a deadly weapon. He could slit a cop's throat with the bottle or just get suds in their eyes, which would sting real bad.
"I initiated a double leg take down," wrote Sgt. Matthew Moceri, one of the responding officers, noting that the 6-foot-8-inch Parscale towered over him and ignored his commands to get down.
Wow, Parscale ignored commands from the police and lived to talk about it. They just treated him like a common Portland mom protesting police violence.
Police have not charged Parscale with any crimes.
Of course not.
They did confiscate Parscale's guns. Thank you, red flag laws.
Every Megyn Kelly on the Internet today considers Parscale “troubled" and not a “thug." They're retweeting information about suicide prevention hotlines. Someday, perhaps, that empathy will extend to people of color who aren't well-connected and don't live in $2.4 million homes. I'm not holding my breath.
National Domestic Violence Hotline
