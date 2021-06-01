These Famous Reality Shows Are Actually Fake! Tabs, Tues., June 1, 2021
President Joe Biden's proclamation on the hundredth anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
One hundred years ago, a violent white supremacist mob raided, firebombed, and destroyed approximately 35 square blocks of the thriving Black neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Families and children were murdered in cold blood. Homes, businesses, and churches were burned. In all, as many as 300 Black Americans were killed, and nearly 10,000 were left destitute and homeless. Today, on this solemn centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, I call on the American people to reflect on the deep roots of racial terror in our Nation and recommit to the work of rooting out systemic racism across our country.
Republicans are responding to the centennial of when white people literally bombed the Black section of town BY AIRPLANE by actually making it illegal to teach about racism in America, in addition to all their usual DIDN'T HAPPEN and IF IT IDID WHAT'S WRONG WITH THAT, and then pretending to be UNBELIEVABLY U MAD that Kamala Harris wished people a nice weekend. (That last part at The Root.)
Also at The Root: A roundup of all their Tulsa essays, coverage, and primers.
Following Michael Flynn’s supporting a coup, Tucker Carlson’s Memorial Day message: “Our military, at times, does n… https://t.co/mDc9ScL6wv— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@Edward-Isaac Dovere)1622506612.0
Hey, is there an update to this Sunday
Politico Texas voting bill story, where the GOP went wilding and Democrats walked? I don't know! It is Memorial Day, I am drinking sangria!
Yes, CNN, Michael Flynn sure does "appear" to "suggest" a Myanmar-style coup should happen in the United States when a man says to him, "I want to know why what happened in Minamar (sic) can't happen here?" and he replies, "No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That's right." (CNN)
Michael Flynn: I NEVER SAID THAT.[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/nancylevine/statuses/1399456256037822467 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1399456256037822467" created_ts=1622491346 name="Nancy Levine" embed_mobile_width=375 text="Michael Flynn has issued a statement saying he never called for a coup. He blamed \"twisted reporting\" and \"media manipulating.\"\n\nQ: I want to know why what happened in Myanmar [military coup] can't happen here.\"\n\nFlynn: \"No reason, it should happen here.\"pic.twitter.com/zPAsxTQIry" embed_desktop_height=648 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_mobile_height=622 id="1399456256037822467" expand=1 screen_name="nancylevine"]
Meanwhile, Sidney Powell has thoughts on what happens after.
(Washington Examiner)
When Chicago PD minority reported this guy. — The Verge
NASA! MILKY WAY! (NASA)
X-ray: NASA/CXC/UMass/Q.D. Wang; Radio: NRF/SARAO/MeerKAT
The French Open being a bunch of sniffy racist dicks, if that is a thing that would surprise you! — NBC News
When to say yes and no. Life advice from Mark Manson.
Now I have learned how to grill scallops, as if I don't refuse to grill on principle because #mensjob. (THEY HAVE VERY FEW JOBS. DOES NOT APPLY FOR LESBIAN FRIENDS OR ANY WOMEN WHO WANT TO, I JUST DON'T.) —
Salon
Someone got high and decided to invent muscato rose basil mint limeade lemon lime ginger beer sangria. And it was FUCKING DELICIOUS. Happy summer everybody! (Hush up, is too.)
muscato rose basil mint limeade lemon lime ginger beer sangria
