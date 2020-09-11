Things You Want To Reconsider Wearing On A Plane. Tabs, Fri., Sept. 11, 2020
I stopped watching after "five times. You ever hear the expression 'five times'?" No, in fact, I have not heard the expression "five times."
WATCH: ABC’s @JONKARL TO @REALDONALDTRUMP: “Why did you lie to the American people? Why should we trust what yo… https://t.co/m7jsgePCl0— Kaivan Shroff (@Kaivan Shroff)1599771843.0
Laura Wagner yells at Bob Woodward quite nicely. (Vice)
Topless New Hampshire voting woman is the best woman.
The unidentified woman cast the bare-breasted ballot after showing up at the Talbot Gymnasium polls wearing a shirt with images of President Donald Trump and the late Sen. John McCain and the legend "McCain Hero/Trump Zero."
Town Moderator Paul Scafidi told the woman, who appeared to be about 60, that she would have to remove the shirt or cover it up because of laws against electioneering inside polling places — though Trump's name wasn't on
Tuesday's state primary ballot.
When the woman, who was wearing a mask, pointed out someone wearing a shirt with an American flag, she was told that was different.
"She said, 'You want me to take my shirt off? That's what you want?'" Scafidi recalled.
He told the woman it was her choice, and before he could say anything more, the shirt was gone. She was not wearing a bra.
Of course she wasn't, IDIOTS. Bras are from the Before Times. (Union Leader)
And here's Harry Reid. He forgot Kansas. "I think we're going to win in Colorado, Montana, Maine, North Carolina, (Sen. David) Perdue's seat in Georgia — we're going to win in Arizona. And we're in good shape in Iowa." — NBC News
Trump is using the executive branch to pick business winners and losers. Losers: Capital and finance that has to contend with horrendous risk. Winners: The most psychopathic businesses and industries in the country. — Eric Levitz at New York mag
How the pastor who runs a nursing home that hasn't had a single case of COVID-19 (at least as of July when PBS did this story) did it:
But, then, being a faith-based facility, a lot of people said, hey, you're overreacting. I thought you were a man of God and you had faith in God.
And I just simply replied that, to be forewarned is to be forearmed. And I have faith in God, but I still wear my seat belt when I get in the car.
— PBS
Barbara McQuade breaks down why Trump's defamation of E. Jean Carroll actually might be "within the scope of his employment." (Mother Jones)
Trump harassed a woman for 14 years after she was like "what, you don't own the Empire State Building." (He owned half.) — Mother Jones
Why do all you sexists have a problem with Seema Verma, head of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, spending more than $3.5 million on outside public relations consultants to get her puff pieces and awards? (Politico)
As usual, ProPublica teaches me things I didn't know, in this case all the politicians dropping like flies in Alaska due to their constant sexual harassment. But I would like to point out it is interesting that some million words into the story it focuses on the very odd rightwing blogger Suzanne Downing, who was outraged that the lieutenant governor resigned. She wasn't outraged that she (incorrectly) thought the 75-year-old man had propositioned a 16-year-old girl. (He had actually propositioned the 16-year-old's mother, a Native American law enforcement officer and equality activist.) She was outraged he was pressured to resign for it. Aren't rightwingers strange? (ProPublica)
Elizabeth Holmes might plead affluenza or some shit. — CNN
How We Got Here. No, not us. The Deadspin staff, now at Defector.
A growing number of Americans are untethered from reality. And not in a good way! — Charlotte Alter at Time
Chuck Todd: “Hillary Clinton was a magnet for this stuff. She couldn’t get away from it. Trump is the magnet now." I give up.— Charles P. Pierce (@Charles P. Pierce)1599757989.0
Slow roast your leeks! Slow roast your leeks! Do not leave them in the oven 10 minutes too long! Slow roast your leeks! — The Fitchen
Also chicken thighs with zucchini and cherry tomatoes. Woman's Day? Really? Woman's Day.
