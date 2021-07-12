This Woman's Obituary Was So Harsh, Her Son Was Left Reeling! Tabs, Mon., July 12, 2021
I am ... actually surprised. Hospitalized COVID patients say they regret not getting the shot. (NBC News) Vax-less assholes overwhelming the ERs and making Missouri nurses cry again, dying for no fucking reason. (KansasCity)
Oh ha ha.
Noting that the government is falling short of its Covid vaccine goals is an applause line at CPAC Dallas https://t.co/og9Fw1MRAv— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1625948227.0
Make Republicans pay a political price for valorizing the 1/6 insurrectionists and discouraging young people from getting the vaccine. Engage the goddamn culture war and WIN IT. Good newsletter from Brian Beutler.
You know how the mean ol' NSA is spying on Tucker Carlson? Eric Boehlert would like to make some excellent points. (PressRun)
Not only is South Dakota's Hit and Run AG attempting to access his late victim's medical records to see if he might have been "suicidal," but somehow he's also still South Dakota's AG! — MPR
Did a Denver hotel housekeeper stop a Vegas-style massacre? And if she did, why have three people been arrested in addition to the guy who said he'd "go out in a big way"? MYSTERY. (Denver Channel) Oh, that was the second hotel housekeeper this week; the first was in Chicago, in a hotel overlooking "Fourth of July festivities." What fun we have in the US of A! (ABC News)
A list of absolutely insane gun laws Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed in June, okay. (KSAT)
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Covering Trump. Really fun Julia Ioffe look at the reporters who made names reporting on the crazies and incompetents. — Tomorrow Will Be Worse
LOOK AT THE BEE GEES STATUE LOOOOOOK AT ITTTTTT. (BBC)
Oh you're a mean old daddy but I like you.
In 1969, Cary Raditz, a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina, quit his job in advertising and headed to Europe to bum around with his girlfriend. They ended up in Matala, on the island of Crete, where they found a bunch of hippies living in a network of caves. Raditz soon decamped for Afghanistan in a VW bus; when he returned, his girlfriend had bailed, but there was word that a new girl was headed to Matala. Raditz didn't know much about Joni Mitchell, but "there was buzz" among the hippies, and, soon enough, he found himself watching the sunset with one of the most extraordinary people alive. Raditz and Mitchell shared a cave for a couple of months, travelled around Greece together, and parted ways.
Go ahead and keep reading. — The New Yorker
"How about don't knock on my door!" No More Mister Nice Blog has had it with these Republicans in our uterus demanding nobody even OFFER them a vaccine.
The doomsday prepper grifter, his "Life Continuity" compound "The Haven," and an extremely pissed off former friend, mark, and investor, best-selling techno-thriller author Brad Thor. DANG, a longread! — Sam Biddle at The Intercept
Oh my god, Bessie Dreaming Bear. Oh my god.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an investigation into the generational traumas of American Indian boarding schools. (NPR)
Cupcake troubleshooting. (Philosophy Forum) High altitude chocolate cupcakes. (Curly Girl Kitchen)
NEW KITCHEN! all put away making marshmallow chocolate cupcakes with my girls 👧💕 https://t.co/hhaunffL7B— Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King)1625945501.0
