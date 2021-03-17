Time For Vaccine Chat, With Dr. Fauci And Badass New CDC Director Rochelle Walensky!
It's livestream-thirty at Ye Old Wonkette!
Today, the House Energy and Commerce Oversight subcommittee is hearing testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Peter Marks from the FDA about getting more needles in America's eager arms. We know how you love vaccine talk, and also Dr. Fauci and the new CDC director -- dunno how much you love Peter Marks, but maybe you have a poster of him on your wall! -- so here is your livestream!
