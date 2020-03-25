To Whom Is Wonkette Giving Your Money Today?
The Wonkette Nation of Terrible Ones is being terrible again, as usual, throwing our entire goal of $20,000 into our SLUSH FUND GOFUNDME to help Wonkers with rent and such as in less than a day.
This morning, Gofundme emailed us like "um, this is a huge gofundme and it's also sort of vague, please explain who you are and what you are doing with this money exactly?"
I am thrilled to oblige!
Since yesterday, As of this afternoon, we have thrown $4550 $10,650 of cash money at the faces of 18 Wonkers and their families, in amounts ranging from $200 to $1000 for the following reasons:
- A Wonk woman and her
mom(whoops!) longhaired beauty son were out of rent money for the hotel room where they live; they tell me they have paid their own rent, one night's rent for a daylaborer neighbor couple, some canned goods and a splurge lunch
- A Wonk bartender who has no cash until unemployment kicks in
- A Wonk pal on disability who would like a particular exercise bar for his spinal injury
- A Wonk woman who accounted for every dime until the people helping her move asked for $200
- A Wonk guy who got fired for reporting racism and then got another job that imploded after just two weeks and needs to pay his ex-wife some child support among other bills
- A Wonker's sister who just lost her job and has a bunch of kids at home
- A Wonk couple who were a month behind on their mortgage (we didn't pay their whole mortgage, which we THINK will be suspended temporarily anyway, but told them to use the money for other necessities and a treat)
- A Wonk woman on disability whose part time job has stopped
- A Wonk university cafeteria worker who was made sick with COVID symptoms by the returning students and then furloughed without even a kiss
So that's what we've done yesterday afternoon and this morning! In a minute, if I can figure out how to transfer $ to a Canadian bank account, we'll pay another Wonk Friend's rent.
If you're having some issues that we can solve with money, please don't be proud or embarrassed. Just email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com and tell me your paypal/venmo, and how much money would help.
OH! For those of you for whom Gofundme glitched out yesterday and you ended up donating multiple times, there is a "request refund" link here. Just please be sure to say it's because the site was glitchy, not because we are frauders, since we are not President Donald J. Trump.
If you want to donate to the Gofundme, that's here. So that we're all extremely clear, the widget below goes to keeping Wonkette in love and money!
We surely do love all you terrible ones, really a lot.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.