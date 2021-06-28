Toyota Disappointed In Us For Being So Judgy Of GOPers Who Didn't Certify 2020 Election
After the events of January 6, in what we bet was a purely temporary move to avoid bad publicity, many corporate donors decided to distance themselves from Republicans in Congress who refused to certify the election. However, some did not. Not too many, but a few. Among those who did decide to continue contributing to their campaigns, one stands out: Toyota.
According to a report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) Toyota was the number one donor to GOP objectors, giving away $55,000 to 37 who did their darndest to overturn an election in hopes of Donald Trump remaining Dictator For Life. For comparison, Koch Industries only gave them $17,500.
Is any of this shocking? Not especially! Corporations are gross and frankly they shouldn't be funding any campaigns, period. Elections should be publicly financed so our elected representatives represent their voters instead of the highest bidder, because it seems like that is a big reason why we can't have nice things. What is interesting, however, is the quote a Toyota spokesperson dropped to Axios, chastising the very idea of judging members of Congress just because they blatantly tried to overturn a fair election. It's just tacky.
What they're saying: "We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification," a Toyota spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Axios.
"Based on our thorough review, we decided against giving to some members who, through their statements and actions, undermine the legitimacy of our elections and institutions."
The spokesperson did not respond to a follow-up about the specific threshold for statements that cross that line.
Wow, Toyota, good point there. Perhaps we are being too judgmental here, judging them based on this one mistake that absolutely none of them would consider a mistake. Perhaps we are closed-minded. Surely they are wonderful people otherwise. You know, when they are not expressing their fealty towards a deluded fascist by trying to stop an election from being certified. We should all learn to be more like Toyota. Its open-mindedness and forgiving nature are truly an inspiration. After all who among us hasn't made mistakes? Certainly not Toyota, which once had to pay $1.3 billion to the US Department of Justice for covering up safety issues that caused unintended acceleration and led to the deaths of at least five people.
Except, what are we supposed to judge them on, if not their actions? Is there a swimsuit competition?
Toyota claims to have done a thorough review, but it turns out they donated to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, who, according to Trump zealot Ali Alexander, helped organize the January 6 Stop the Steal rally. Biggs also made a special video for at least one of the other Stop the Steal rallies Alexander had organized. It is hard to imagine what Biggs would have had to do, other than that, to "undermine the legitimacy of our elections."
In addition to donations from corporations like Toyota and Koch, the insurrectionist-adjacent members of Congress also got some very nice donations from industry groups, notably three representing insurance agents, companies and brokers, as well as one representing mortgage bankers. Because hey, who's gonna do better work for them than the most morally bankrupt members of Congress?
CREW data showing donations from various industrial groups to election objectors.
It is, of course, still early on, and not too late for other gross corporations and industrial groups to outdo Toyota's generous donations to these otherwise lovely candidates.
