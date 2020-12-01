Transformed Wife: Saying Women Aren't Meant To Be Servants Mocks The Bible
For most of us, inspirational internet memes are like white noise. If people want to "Breathe" or "Live, laugh, love" or be #blessed, that's not really any of our business. If they want to dance like no one is watching, it is unlikely that any of us could tell the difference between that and them dancing like someone is watching. Especially if we don't know how they usually dance.
But Lori "The Transformed Wife" Alexander is a deep thinker. She can't just let a random internet meme go by without commenting on what she thinks God would think about it, especially if it has anything to do with wifely duties and what have you.
Recently, she saw an internet meme reading:
Parents, I can't stress this enough…Teach your daughter economic independence so in the future she can have a partner, not a master. Teach your son to do housework so in the future, he can have a partner, not a servant.
This is not a thing most people living in the year 2020 would argue with. In fact, it actually seems like some pretty outdated advice given that very few people who aren't involved in weird religious sects are going around teaching their daughters to just get married and let a guy take care of her. Teaching sons to do housework may not be quite as universal, but we're getting there.
But Lori Alexander isn't having any of it! The Bible says women are supposed to be servants to their husbands and it would just about break Jesus's heart if he heard people were saying there was something wrong with being a servant.
She writes:
This post is a slam against biblical roles laid out in the Bible. It's a way to mock them.
Do you know that there's nowhere in the Bible that commands women to be economically independent? Yes, many will use the Proverbs 31 woman as an example but even in Proverbs 31, there's no command for women to earn money. In fact, we are told in 1 Timothy that older widows are to be supported by family and relatives, and if she has none, then the church is to provide for them. Nowhere does is say that older widows must go find a job to make money in order to survive. Younger widows aren't told to have a back up plan "just in case." No, they are told to marry, bear children, and guide the home. The men are to be the providers of the women.
Oh, well if some dude named Timothy says so ... I guess we'll all just have to find men to serve or starve to death, as the good Lord (or Timothy) intended. Godforbid we offend Timothy's sensibilities here.
Our culture has made serving others as something disgusting and something that we should flee from. God tells us that the greatest of all is the servant of all. Our lives should be full of loving and serving others. "I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service" (Romans 12:1). What our culture considers evil, God calls good. Don't be sucked into worldly, godless thinking. Learn to love to serve your husband and children! When you are serving them, you are serving the Lord. "And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men" (Colossians 3:23).
Now, Lori is a modern help meet, and thus is fine with girls being educated, so long as they are not being educated in any of those Marxist universities. She doesn't even mind if boys know how to vacuum. But God/Timothy established clear roles for men and women.
This popular memes wants to make sure that sons and daughters are being raised with no clearly defined roles. No, it's not wrong for your daughters to learn to make some money (while not going into debt for Marxist's colleges) and sons to learn to do some homemaking, but the role of provider is clearly the men's role and homemaking is clearly the role of women. Our culture has so elevated having a job and making money and devalued homemaking, but each role is good, needed, and beneficial for the family. God's roles create peace. This meme creates chaos and strife.
It may do just that, but only if you are the kind of woman who wants to be a servant or the kind of man who wants one. In that case, you should find a partner (sorry — master or servant) who is willing to adhere to your weird old-timey rules. In pretty much any other case, trying to do that with someone who does not share your kink is the thing that is going to create chaos and strife.
Surely, if all of this were as natural and as appealing as our Transformed Wife seems to think it is, she would not have had to transform in the first place, and also probably would not have to dedicate her life to pushing this lifestyle on others, just because it is what Timothy wants.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse