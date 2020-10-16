Trump Advisor Compares Joe Biden To Well-Known Villain ... Mister Rogers
Sometimes people get mad
And they feel like being bad.
But the very same people who are mad sometimes
Are the very same people who are glad sometimes.
It's funny, but it's true.
It's the same, isn't it for me, isn't it the same for you?
Last night, during the debate, Trump advisor Mercedes Schlapp decided to totally own Joe Biden by comparing his town hall to an episode of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, perhaps the most universally beloved show in American history.
Well @JoeBiden @ABCPolitics townhall feels like I am watching an episode of Mister Rodgers Neighborhood. https://t.co/bC8fIZPxHR— Mercedes Schlapp (@Mercedes Schlapp)1602807330.0
What do you do with the mad that you feel
When you feel so mad you could bite?
When the whole wide world seems oh, so wrong...
And nothing you do seems very right?
What do you do? Do you punch a bag?
Do you pound some clay or some dough?
Do you round up friends for a game of tag?
Or see how fast you go?
The fact that Mercedes Schlapp thought that this was a real sick burn really says a lot more about her than it does about Joe Biden. Of course, she did spell Mister Rogers's name wrong, so maybe she has never actually seen the show — and that could certainly explain some things. Perhaps she never did learn what to do with the mad that she feels.
Mister Rogers had a certain way about him that made everyone feel better, that still makes people feel better, or calmer or even sad, but in a good and cathartic way. Saying someone is like Mister Rogers is just about the nicest compliment you can give.
The tweet was particularly ill-advised given that Biden's town hall was in Pennsylvania — Mister Rogers's own home state, and the state that is currently most likely to decide the election. People there may not take kindly to his name being used in a disparaging manner.
It also served as a way to remind the public of what Joanne Rogers, Mister Rogers's widow, said when President Trump came to their hometown in Pennsylvania.
Via The Hill:
"I think he's just a horrible person," she told The Daily Beast on Thursday. "This man is pathologically ill. Mentally ill."
She blasted Trump for telling lies when asked why she considers him "horrible."
"I think maybe the fact that Mr. Trump seldom tells the truth," she said. "If he does, it's just a fluke, I think. But the fact [is] that I can't believe anything he says, not even the simplest thing."
Mister Rogers's whole thing was loving everyone and finding the good in them no matter what. If someone who lived with that man for however many decades can't find anything good about Donald Trump, I think that certainly says something.
It may also serve as a reminder to many people across the country who did grow up watching Mister Rogers that they can always put away the meanness and the bitterness that Donald Trump brought out in them and decide to be nice people instead. I know It probably won't, but it's a nice thought all the same.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse