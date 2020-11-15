Trump All 'I Concede NOTHING' And 'RIGGED ELECTION!' After Briefly Admitting Biden Won
Early this morning, Donald Trump tweeted out something he didn't mean to tweet. He tweeted that Joe Biden won the election. Sure, sure. He said he won because the election was rigged, but nevertheless, he did say Biden won. That was enough to trigger an avalanche of "Oh so are you officially conceding now?" responses.
He was not pleased.
He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left pri… https://t.co/jWJzfO7zcn— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1605444474.0
The tweet came attached to a "Watters' World" segment in which Jesse Watters claimed that his gut feeling that Trump had been screwed over was like a parent's feeling that their child had been hurt in some way, which seems legit since Trump is absolutely a child. I watched the whole thing, but you really needn't bother. It is mostly a lot of "This is just not possible because Joe Biden did not have a catchy slogan and how do you even win an election without a catchy slogan?" Clearly, he vastly overestimated the amount that people just wanted Trump to go the fuck away and also don't really give a crap about a catchy slogan.
Anyway! Trump wants it to be very clear that he has not conceded and that he still thinks he will win and will continue reenacting the final scene of Sunset Boulevard until he is carted out of the White House by force, which would actually be pretty amusing. I half expect him to start twirling around on a beach singing "I've Written A Letter To Daddy."
He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1605449991.0
RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1605449771.0
Grand dame guignol, but make it not fashion?
Of course, it doesn't really matter if Trump concedes or not. Concession is not necessary. Frankly, I hope he doesn't concede because I absolutely do want to see him dragged out all "I'm ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille"-like. It would be highly amusing and also apt.
Now, this is somewhat unrelated to Trump's loser-y denial phase, but last night he also tweeted out a video from noted phrenology enthusiast Andy Ngo purporting to show a video of mean lefties brutally attacking an innocent Trump supporter who was just minding his own business.
Human Radical Left garbage did this. Being arrested now! https://t.co/fXSsXXp5yc— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1605415747.0
That, of course, was not the case. The Trump supporter attacked first, but that part of the video was cut off.
Andy Ngo purposeful chose to share only one part of a video, retweeted by Trump, which only showed a right wing 'pr… https://t.co/FvNDom3dKG— Julien Hoez (@Julien Hoez)1605443155.0
It seems like a very apt metaphor for, well, all of this. Anyway — this is now your open thread! Enjoy! Talk amongst yourselves!
