Trump Booed At Own Rally, Some Supporters Think He Did It On Purpose
Last night, the Trumpists turned on Trump. A little, anyway. He told the crowd at one of his little rallies that he had taken the vaccine and encouraged them to do so, and they booed him.
"You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms, I do." He said, "You gotta do what you have to do. But I recommend taking the vaccine! I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines."
And that's when he got booed.
"No, that's okay, that's all right, you've got your freedoms." He assured them. "But I happened to take the vaccine. If it doesn't work, you'll be the first to know."
Of course, his supporters think they already know, so that is something to consider. They are all very sure that people are constantly dropping dead from the vaccine and the media is refusing to report on it. They think VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) lists actual deaths and "vaccine injuries," when in fact, as they explain on their website, "VAERS is a passive reporting system, meaning it relies on individuals to send in reports of their experiences. Anyone can submit a report to VAERS, including parents and patients."
Have Trumpists become a Frankenstein monster even he can't control? I am gonna say nope. Because the thing is, they believe that everything he does is "4D Chess," so when he says something they don't like, they just assume it is all part of an elaborate plan to promote the thing they do like. In this case, several supporters out there are suggesting that he got booed on purpose, in order to show the world all of those people booing the vaccine.
If this hasn't been said already) MSMs narrative has been that the majority are vaxxed and we are the unreasonable minority. I don't believe this and we can't share the dangers of the jab fast enough to save each new target audience. You KNOW MSM can't pass up a chance to show Trump getting boo'd. You KNOW Trump isn't afraid of contradiction. So this brilliant strategist has given BAMA the oppt'y to BOO THE VAX in one voice loud and clear and get that message out to others, who think/thought they were in the minority.
I am, however, quite fond of this theory that the vaccine was actually good while he was in office, and then when he left, "they" altered it so it kills people.
Transcript:
Trumpist 1: Why is Trump pushing the vaccine? He seems to be strongly recommending it, and that's not settling with me. Please help me understand why he's doing this. Please.
Trumpist 2: I think they altered the vaccine after he left office. They have also suppressed the real data on negative reactions. I honestly think he doesn't know the truth about them. Look at Hannity for example. They still trust the medical establishment.
Trumpist 1: I find it hard to believe with all the info that's coming out about vaccine injuries and deaths. If someone like myself is aware, I can't imagine someone who spear headed the campaign and has a genius IQ is not aware of the danger.
That is a tough one.
Trump was not the only one who got booed. House Rep. Mo Brooks, perhaps the most fervent supporter of the January 6 insurrectionists, was also booed, for suggesting that perhaps they ought to focus on 2022 and 2024 instead of 2020.
Oh boy. Mo Brooks suggested, in seriousness, that those in attendance should accept the results of the 2020 electio… https://t.co/uQywwqfgpG— Ryan Phillips (@Ryan Phillips)1629593100.0
He was, of course, very clear that he believes the election was stolen and "clarified" his statement later, tweeting "Let me be clear, the 2020 election was fraught with voter fraud & election theft on a massive scale. If only legal votes cast by eligible American citizens were counted, Trump won the election. I support audits of state 2020 election results, & I eagerly await their findings."
Sure ya do.
Does any of this matter? Does it signal a sea change in Trump's supporters? Has he created a Frankenstein monster even he cannot control? Not really! Nothing means anything because these people are really just making shit up as they go along and still believe that everything is part God/Trump's plan.
And I'm going to leave you with that very depressing thought, because this is now your open thread!
