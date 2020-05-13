Trump Calling Joe Scarborough A Murderer Won’t Make You Forget You’ve Died From COVID-19
Donald Trump, who is deranged, suggested ... again that Joe Scarborough Chappaquiddicked a former congressional aide. This is presumably why Scarborough left the House of Representatives and was sentenced to host a successful MSNBC morning show.
The Washington Post previously debunked the claim when Trump, who's also the president, pulled it out of his ass in 2017. He tweeted: "And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the 'unsolved mystery' that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!"
Here's a screenshot of Tuesday's tweet -- although there's little chance it'll get removed because Twitter apparently doesn't consider reckless libel a terms of service violation and Trump himself has no shame.
Let's break this down, shall we?
When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida.
He capitalized “cold case," as if he's referring to the CBS series from a decade ago. (My former coworker Andy and I used to imagine the lead detective rejecting any potential cases that were just “lukewarm" or “tepid.") When 28-year-old Lori Klausutis — a real human being whose memory Trump is pissing on — died in 2001, medical examiners quickly determined her premature death was accidental. It's not an unsolved mystery and by no definition a “cold case."
"Psycho" is also an offensive term, but Trump's gonna Trump. No #BeBesting here.
Did he get away with murder?
No, because Klausutis's death wasn't ruled a homicide. According to the Post, she "died after losing consciousness from an abnormal heart rhythm and collapsed, striking her head," most likely on a desk in Scarborough's office, where her body was discovered. Klausutis had told a couple people just before her death that she wasn't feeling well, which is not something murder victims usually do. This is very tragic and not something Klausutis's loved ones need to have dredged up whenever the thing squatting in the Oval Office wants to distract us from how he ruined our lives.
Some people think so.
If these people actually exist, they are conspiracy theorist morons like the president.
Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly?
Klausutis died almost two months after Scarborough resigned from the House. Trump likes to suggest the two were romantically involved. (Klausutis was married.) He alluded to this baseless theory in a tweet from April 29: "Then you have Psycho Joe 'What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?' Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals!"
You'll note that Mitch McConnell thinks the uppity former black president criticizing Trump is “classless," but he had nothing to say about a sitting president tweeting this garbage.
Isn't it obvious?
Yes, the US president for the next 252 days is a sick, twisted fuck.
What's happening now?
At least 82,355 people are dead from COVID-19, and it's not over yet. Thanks for asking.
Trump doubles down on JFK assassination-Cruz dad link www.youtube.com
This is just one of many gross and obvious lies Trump's repeated about his political enemies. He launched his political career with his racist Birther conspiracy. He claimed Ted Cruz's father might've bumped off JFK. Just this week, he accused Barack Obama of the “biggest political crime in US history, by far." Meanwhile, Trump was just impeached for actual, non-imaginary crimes.
He's still the president, unfortunately, so the media takes his Alex Jones-esque rants more seriously than they deserve. Even when debunking his lies, the press has to repeat them and request comments from the people he's slandered and/or libeled. Trump has no good name to protect, so he only benefits from dragging everyone else in the mud with him. We shouldn't grow accustomed to his facile cruelty. There are real victims, and Lori Klausutis deserves better.
