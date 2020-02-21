Trump Cannot, Will Not STFU About Black Lady Juror Who Hurted His Best Friend Roger
Isn't Bill Barr supposedly like, "waaaaaaah, I can't do my coverups for Donald Trump if he won't stop tweeting ATTABOYS at me, waaaaah"? Isn't he supposedly threatening to resign over this?
Oh well, guess Bill Barr is just going to have to decide if it's worth it to stand by his man, because ever since the Roger Stone verdict came down yesterday, Trump has been flapping his fucking yap.
Last night, Trump did an event in Vegas, because his new thing is doing events in all the states where they're having Democratic primaries and caucuses. This one was a commencement ceremony for Hope for Prisoners, a group that helps former inmates, so Trump was giving a commencement speech.
SPOILER: He whined. And he whined. And he made shit up. And he whined. And he lied. And he made shit up. And he whined.
For 19 solid minutes, he whined.
Here is the full video, if you were looking to inflict some hurt on your brain this afternoon (Trump starts about 49 minutes in).
Tell us some highlights, New York Times:
"What happened to him is unbelievable," Mr. Trump said of Mr. Stone. "They say he lied. But other people lied, too. Just to mention, Comey lied. McCabe lied. Lisa Page lied. Her lover, Strzok, Peter Strzok, lied. You don't know who these people are? Just trust me, they all lied."
He went on to revive the email case involving Mrs. Clinton. "Hillary Clinton leaked more classified documents than any human being, I believe, in the history of the United States," he said. But, he added, "nothing happened to her."
Hillary Clinton has never even been accused of leaking classified documents. The inspector general determined that Andy McCabe showed "lack of candor" when interviewed by FBI agents as part of a leak investigation — he says it wasn't intentional — but all those other people, none of them lied about anything. That's just President Makes-Shit-Up making shit up.
Trump whined about the Stone verdict, because how can Roger Stone be convicted of "witness tampering" if it is not like the "witness tampering" Trump has seen on the movie reels for a nickel back in his day when he walked uphill both ways to the movie house?
"It's not like the tampering that I see on television when you watch a movie," the president said. "That's called tampering — with guns to people's heads and lots of other things."
And, of course, Trump whined some more about Tomeka Hart, the foreperson of the Stone jury, who is a black woman, and Donald Trump does not like black women unless they are Diamond and/or Silk. Here's a clip of just that section:
TRUMP: It's my strong opinion that the fore-woman of the jury, the woman who was in charge of the jury, is totally tainted! When you take a look, how can you have a person like this? She was a [sic] anti-Trump activist. Can you imagine this? [...]
This is a woman who was an anti-Trump person, totally. Now, I don't know if this is a fact, but she had a horrible social media account. The things she said on the account were unbelievable. She didn't reveal that when she was chosen!
And she's, I guess, from what I hear, a very strong woman, a very dominant person, so she can get people to do whatever she wants. [...]
And I assume they asked her a question: 'Do you have any bias? Do you have any…' She didn't say that. So is that a defrauding of the court? You tell me!
In other words, Trump is saying she is a SCAAAAAAAAAAARY black lady who is black, because he is a racist bigot.
But this is bumfucking stupid, even for Trump, who is the president of Bumfucking Stupid and also a client.
To show you how bumfucking stupid this is, we go to Liz Dye over at Above The Law (WHO is THAT?), who excerpted the transcript of the voir dire (jury selection) from the Stone trial from David French's website, to see how much Tomeka Hart lied and misrepresented and just pulled a real fast one on Stone's lawyers.
Show us on the doll where Tomeka Hart did biasssssssss to Donald Trump and poor Roger Stone. ("Mr. Buschel" is Stone's lawyer. "Prospective juror" is Tomeka Hart.)
MR. BUSCHEL: Did you ever work for anyone in Congress?
PROSPECTIVE JUROR: No.
MR. BUSCHEL: You've worked on campaigns for Congress people running for Congress?
PROSPECTIVE JUROR: I ran for Congress.
MR. BUSCHEL: You ran for Congress?
PROSPECTIVE JUROR: I worked on my own campaign.
MR. BUSCHEL: And you have friends who worked for other congressmen?
PROSPECTIVE JUROR: Yes.
MR. BUSCHEL: Do you have any political aspirations now?
PROSPECTIVE JUROR: I don't know, not federal.
MR. BUSCHEL: What might they be?
PROSPECTIVE JUROR: My home state in Tennessee. No local.
MR. BUSCHEL: Just recognize that there might be some media— What are your aspirations?
PROSPECTIVE JUROR: I served, can I just say I served in political office in Memphis in a local office on the school board. So I, one day I wake up and say I run for, you know, office again in Memphis to impact education. One day I wake up and say no way in the world would I do that. So I don't have an immediate plan to run for office.
MR. BUSCHEL: The fact that you run for an office, you're affiliated with a political party. Roger Stone is affiliated with the Republican Party, Donald Trump. You understand what I'm saying and getting at?
PROSPECTIVE JUROR: I do.
MR. BUSCHEL: How do you feel about that?
MR. KRAVIS: Objection.
THE COURT: Can you make that question a little bit more crisp? Is there anything about his affiliation with the Trump campaign and the Republican Party in general that gives you any reason to pause or hesitate or think that you couldn't fairly evaluate the evidence against him?
PROSPECTIVE JUROR: No.
MR. BUSCHEL: Thank you, ma'am.
THE COURT: All right, you can step out.
(Prospective juror leaves courtroom.)
THE COURT: Mr. Buschel, you have a motion?
MR. BUSCHEL: No.
THE COURT: Okay, let's bring in the next juror.
THE END. She told them she ran for Congress. She said she has no current political aspirations, but if she did, they'd be back in Memphis. And she answered — like all jurors do — a question about whether she could be fair and unbiased in considering the evidence. Having covered all that, the Stone lawyer did not have an objection.
And no, it does not matter that she has occasionally said something mean about Trump on Twitter.
Elsewhere in the commencement address, Trump said he's not necessarily going to pardon Roger Stone right now, because he really would "love to see Roger exonerated," because Trump (thinks he) got a TOTAL EXONERATION, therefore Roger should also get a TOTAL EXONERATION, to which we reply lololololol KEEP TELLIN' YOURSELF THAT, LITTLE BUDDY.
The point is that Trump still hasn't shut up and stopped meddling in the Justice Department, and we'll be waiting for that Bill Barr resignation any second now, you betcha, everybody hold your breath!
Okay, now let it out because it's your OPEN THREAD.
