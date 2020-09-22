Trump Celebrates 200,000 Deaths By Spreading COVID Disinfo At Germapalooza MAGA Rally
Three guesses who actually said this out loud in front of dozens of cameras.
It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems, and other problems. If they have other problems, that's what it really affects. That's it. You know, in some states thousands of people, nobody young, below the age of 18, like nobody. They have a strong immune system. Who knows? They look at you, take your hat off to the young because they have a hell of an immune system, but it affects virtually nobody. It's an amazing thing.
If you guessed Donald "I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down." Trump, then please award yourself today's Wonkette YEAH, NO SHIT prize. That snippet is from an address to thousands of mask-free supporters crammed into an airplane hangar in Ohio last night.
Now, to be scrupulously fair, the president wasn't marking the 200,000 COVID death milestone by saying "it affects virtually nobody." He was just saying that it doesn't affect anybody who matters.
If you're elderly, or have heart disease, or are overweight, or immunocompromised, the president of the United States is perfectly happy for you to meet your maker today. But you can take his word for it that he'll be producing a healthcare plan that protects people with pre-existing conditions in two weeks. You bet!
Here on Planet Earth, however, Trump's claims are bullshit even given our very generous interpretation. While young people are at significantly decreased risk of hospitalization or mortality, by no means are they "immune" to coronavirus. At least 110 American children have already died from the disease, athletes who contract it appear to be at risk of longterm heart damage if they contract it, and Black and Hispanic children are at elevated risk, requiring hospitalization more frequently than their white peers.
Moreover, it is children's asymptomatic appearance that may make them ideal spreaders — they don't get outwardly ill, so no one knows they're walking around shedding virus.
All of which Donald Trump may or may not know — he's really not much of a reader, TBH.
But he certainly knows that it's not just those apparently expendable old people who are at risk from coronavirus. In February he told Bob Woodward, "Now it's turning out it's not just old people, Bob. But just today, and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It's not just old, older."
If you want to watch Kayleigh McHootenanny contort herself into a pretzel trying to evade Jim Acosta on this issue at today's briefing, Aaron Rupar's got the clips for you.
.@acosta: What do you say to Americans who blame this administration for 200,000 Covid deaths? McENANY: The fact t… https://t.co/gcv7uoGfS5— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1600795678.0
Apparently Trump's COVID response is an inspirational success since we aren't at two million deaths. Jim Acosta is an enemy of the people for pretending that the Dear Leader isn't a credible source of scientifically accurate public health information. And Donald Trump spends sleepless nights crying in his pillow about all the Americans killed from this disease. But NOT out of a sense of guilt, of course.
Blahblahblah. Fuck that guy, let's listen to a reliable source of info.
“It’s very disrespectful to me, because I'm in my 70s … It isn't just the elderly and those with underlying conditi… https://t.co/0rm5YptayN— CNN (@CNN)1600784400.0
Here's what Dr. Fauci told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta when asked whether Americans didn't need to worry about COVID-19 because it only affects the elderly or people suffering from heart disease.
GUPTA: You don't want this disease. You heard even the president saying it's just elderly people with heart disease that get this. By the way, my father, who's probably watching right now, is in his late 70s and has heart disease. And it always hurts me when people say, 'well, just the elderly with heart disease get this.' Because I find it disrespectful frankly. But it's not just them, as well, right, Dr. Fauci?
FAUCI: No, it's not. Well, two answers to your question. You know, it's very disrespectful to me, because I'm in my 70s. I'm like your father, I could be your father, Sanjay. But it isn't just the elderly and those with underlying conditions. Because it can be serious in young people. Quantitatively, for sure, it's much much much less serious as a group in young individuals. But the thing we need to remember, Sanjay, that there are a number of people in our society, a substantial proportion, who have underlying conditions. And if you look at the two groups that are at risk for serious conditions, it is the elderly, and people at any age with underlying conditions. Underlining any age.
Oh, look! It's human beings expressing empathy for their fellow Americans — healthy or sick, young or old — while dispensing valid scientific data. They didn't even insist on their God-given rights to infect other Americans for FREEDOM. Amazing!
And here's another hint from a real scientist: Dr. Fauci wants you to get your flu shot ASAP.
So roll up your sleeves and get on that, kids, before the MAGAts in charge of HHS decide that the influenza vaccine is a Soros-Gates-Bilderberg-Antifa-BLM plot, too.
