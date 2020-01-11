Trump Claims Four Embassies Were Going To Bombed By Iran, Didn't Bother To Tell Them That
Donald Trump has really been reaching for things to justify the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, an action that will most likely result in our getting into a war with Iran. Just yesterday, during an interview with his good pal Laura Ingraham, he came out with a new one. Soleimani, he claimed, was going to bomb four U.S. embassies and that's why he had to be assassinated.
Via Washington Post:
In an interview with Fox News's Laura Ingraham, excerpts of which were released Friday afternoon, Trump expanded on comments from a day earlier, when he initially told reporters that Soleimani's forces "were looking to blow up our embassy" in Baghdad. He later said at a rally in Toledo that "Soleimani was actively planning new attacks, and he was looking very seriously at our embassies, and not just the embassy in Baghdad."
"Did [Soleimani] have large-scale attacks planned for other embassies?" Ingraham asked. "And if those were planned, why can't we reveal that to the American people? Wouldn't that help your case?"
"I can reveal that I believe it probably would've been four embassies," Trump said.
Woah, if true. Except probably not true because his own senior intelligence officials say that this was not the case and that all they had was a few rumors of a not-yet-fully-formed plot to attack the embassy in Baghdad. This "news" also came as a surprise to lawmakers who attended a classified meeting on the Iran situation this week, including Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who told the Washington Post, "I feel like I would have remembered if they would have presented that kind of intel at the briefing."
That does sound like information that would stick in one's brain!
But let's say it's true and not just a thing Trump made up to impress Laura Ingraham. The embassy in Baghdad was not made aware of this, despite that being fairly standard protocol when a place is being threatened like that. You know, so people don't go to work and then die! Or so they can beef up their security! Something!
So either Trump is lying or he's not lying and just didn't feel it was at all necessary to warn the embassy in Baghdad, or the three other potential targets... which would actually be worse.
Good job, America!
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Previously, she was a Senior Staff Writer at Death & Taxes, and Assistant Editor at The Frisky (RIP). Currently, she writes for Wonkette, Friendly Atheist, Quartz and other sites. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse