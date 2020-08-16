Trump Concerned Mail-In Voting Is The Thing That Will Make The World Laugh At Us
Republicans have never had a very good idea of what makes "the rest of the world laugh at us." The world literally was laughing at us when George W. Bush was our president, in between fits of horror that he was going to just blow the planet up because of his daddy issues. At that time, if you went outside of the United States and actually told people you were from the USA, it rarely went over well. But Republicans insisted that the whole world was laughing at Obama because he was "weak," which was not a thing because he was actually very well-respected all over the world.
The only people who are traditionally very impressed by the whole "I'm a big tough cowboy who's gonna bomb a bunch of places because of how tough and manly I am!" thing or by audibly tan, stunad reality television stars who slather everything they own in gold leaf are US American Republicans ... otherwise known, when they travel abroad, as "ugly Americans."
And yet, postal voting, which has been practiced for years not only here but in many other countries, is the thing Donald Trump is claiming will make us into a laughing stock all around the world.
President Trump: "Universal mail-in voting is going to be catastrophic -- it's going to make our country a laughing… https://t.co/7MItPLVNJL— The Hill (@The Hill)1597588260.0
Via BBC:
Speaking at a news conference on Saturday evening, the president said he had no issue with absentee voting, which he himself uses.
But he added: "Universal mail-in voting is going to be catastrophic, it's going to make our country the laughing stock of the world."
"The problem with the mail-in voting, number one, is you're never going to know when the election is over," he continued.
He went on to say that the result of November's vote might not be known "for months or for years, because these ballots are going to be lost, they're going to be gone".
Australia has mail-in voting. Germany has mail-in voting. Austria, Canada, Finland, Switzerland. It sure would be super weird if all of these countries that have postal voting were to laugh at the United States.
In 2016, 25 percent of votes in the United States were cast with mail-in ballots. That would not be the thing about that particular presidential election that made people all around the world laugh at us.
This press conference, by the way, happened on the same day Trump’s brother died. Like, he could have been in the hospital with his brother while he was dying, but instead went to his golf club in New Jersey and held a press conference about how he hopes to prevent the American people from voting in the November election. Nice!
Trump has made it clear that he does not want people voting by mail. He claims it's because of fraud, but we all know it's not because he's afraid of fraud. He's afraid of more people voting. Because the more people vote, the more likely he and other Republicans are to lose.
Perhaps ironically, another thing that actually will make people in other countries laugh at us is the fact that Trump has very brazenly admitted to the fact that he was defunding the post office in order to prevent people from voting.
"Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," he said. "Now, if we don't make a deal, that means they don't get the money. That means they can't have universal mail-in voting, they just can't have it."
That? That they will laugh at. That actually is embarrassing. And he will almost definitely get away with it.
And this is your OPEN THREAD!
