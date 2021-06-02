Trump Deletes LiveJournal
RIP Donald Trump's blog. It was born less than a month ago, and now it is dead. Long live Donald Trump's blog!
Just kidding, it can stay dead.
The page, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," has been scrubbed from Trump's website after going live less than a month earlier.
It "will not be returning," his senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC.
Miller made a pathetic attempt at saving face for his daddy Trump:
"It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Miller said in email correspondence.
Yeah, OK. If Trump pulling his pud on top of pile of a Big Mac wrappers while he daydreams of being reinstated as president in August counts as one of his "broader efforts," then we guess we believe Jason Miller.
"Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing," Miller said.
Hahahahahahaha, these people have zero fucking idea what they're doing from day to day. But we're sure the former president will get up off his spreading ass and do something at some point. Perhaps he might do a "broader effort" on his way to the bathroom or something.
Trump, who is essentially banned from all the parts of the internet he has any interest in using, started the blog amid promises he was going to "completely redefine the game" with some kind of new social media platform. At least that's what the tiny-mouthed idiot Miller said said back in March.
It was a "communications platform." It was a "digital ecosystem." It was going to be "tens of millions of people." It was gonna be YUGE.
It was ... OK, it was a blog. And it didn't allow comments. And it didn't really have working emojis. And nobody read it. And it was an absolute piece of shit, which makes sense, because it was built by idiot neckbeard grifter Brad Parscale.
We had missed this detail a few weeks back, about Trump's blogging process:
To publish messages to the blog, Trump dictates statements to aides, who type and print them out so he can edit them with a Sharpie. The aides then upload the statements to the site and push them out via email blasts — a far cry from the instant gratification he got from tapping posts onto Twitter all day.
Oh, that's actually exactly how we do it at Wonkette. And here we were about to make fun of it.
But SHUT UP! said Jason Miller last month. The blog is just the blog! The blog isn't the revolutionary social media platform! That's different! That's COMING SOON!
🚨President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in… https://t.co/TI7zKGi5ky— Jason Miller (@Jason Miller)1620161926.0
A couple weeks back, the Washington Post reported on just how well Trump's blog was doing, and his internet presence in general:
Online talk about him has plunged to a five-year low. He's banned or ignored on pretty much every major social media venue. In the last week, Trump's website — including his new blog, fundraising page and online storefront — attracted fewer estimated visitors than the pet-adoption service Petfinder and the recipe site Delish.
Hahahahahahahaha. Trump was getting fewer than 2,000 Facebook shares per day. And yet we're supposed to believe his Big Lie that literally gabillions more Americans voted for him than voted for Joe Biden. OK.
According to the Post, the internet just isn't very interested in Trump anymore:
Social engagement around Trump — a measure of likes, reactions, comments or shares on content about him across Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Pinterest — has nosedived 95 percent since January, to its lowest level since 2016.
Sad. This is the man the GOP is following into hell.
But hey, he's speaking to the North Carolina GOP convention this weekend, and he's apparently beaming into the MyPillow guy's big Frankfest on the 12th, via JumboTron! (Really, that's what it says on the website now. It says "SPECIAL LIVE APPEARANCE BY PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP OUR REAL PRESIDENT VIA JUMBOTRON.")
With a schedule like that, we can see why he just doesn't have time for mommyblogging.
[CNBC / Washington Post]
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.