Trump Does Fundraiser With Beach Boy Everyone Hates, Good Ones Hang Their Heads In Shame
Yesterday, Brian Wilson and Al Jardine — otherwise known as The Beach Boys who are still alive that we like — were very surprised to discover that "The Beach Boys" were playing a Trump fundraiser in Nevada. It was, of course, not so much The Beach Boys as it was Mike Love — the terrible Beach Boy no one likes — along with Bruce Johnston and a bunch of randos who are somehow not embarrassed to be part of a Wilson-free Beach Boys. The other current members of the band, reportedly, are "Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Jeffrey Foskett, Keitch Hubacher, Christian Love and Scott Totten." Not even John Stamos is messing around with that.
And yes, "Christian Love" is Mike Love's son. He named his son "Christian Love."
Love has had control over the name for years — and has been such a dick about it that he wouldn't even let Al Jardine tour as Al Jardine of The Beach Boys. He continues to be bitter that he is not as talented, beloved or critically acclaimed as Brian Wilson, and never will be, no matter who has control of the name. After all, who the hell would come out to see Mike Love if he were not presenting himself as "The Beach Boys."
But Wilson and Jardine wanted to be extra clear that they want nothing to do with Mike Love's Trump nonsense, or his trophy hunting nonsense.
Via Pitchfork:
"We have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump benefit today in Newport Beach. Zero," Wilson and Jardine wrote. "We didn't even know about it and were very surprised to read about it in the Los Angeles Times."
This is not the first time this year that Wilson has distanced himself from an event played by Love's version of the Beach Boys. When the touring group performed at Reno, Nevada's Safari Club International Convention [Wilson wrote,] "This organization supports trophy hunting, which both [bandmate Al Jardine] and I are emphatically opposed to.".
I think it is fair to assume neither Brian Wilson nor Al Jardine would be appearing at any events in the middle of a pandemic, because of how they are not monsters.
As usual, Mike Love was a dick about the whole situation.
"We look forward to a night of great music in Reno and, as always, support freedom of thought and expression as a fundamental tenet of our rights as Americans."
There is something very appropriate about Mike Love being a Trumpist.
Love, in the past, has said "For those who believe that Brian walks on water, I will always be the Antichrist," which, in addition to being an incredibly childish thing to say, is a pretty big cop-out. If he doesn't want people to think he's the Antichrist, he could always try not being the worst. After all, people hate him for many reasons entirely unrelated to the fact that he was shitty to Brian Wilson and opposed Pet Sounds.
Though, in his favor, at least he did not try to challenge a random list of rock stars to a fight?
Mike Love RRHoF speech www.youtube.com
So there's that.
