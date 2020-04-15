Trump Announces Plan To Give Coronavirus To WAY MORE Non-US-Americans!
During the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump needs a scapegoat to blame. Fox News is the same way, and from what we've been able to tell, its viewers share the same psychological need. They call COVID-19 the "China virus" and "Wuhan virus" partially because they're racist, obviously, but also because it allows them to other the situation, and tell themselves that were it not for X, Y, and Z, this wouldn't be happening to America, which is otherwise exempt from terrible crises like this, due to our greatness. It's a way for them to feel a sense of control over an out-of-control reality.
More recently for Trump, the World Health Organization (WHO) has become part of the blame game. So it was that Trump on Tuesday used his corona-lingus presser to announce he's going to punish the WHO, for being very bad and colluding with China to hide the novel coronavirus, by cutting off US funding to it. (Our money amounts to about 15 percent of the organization's budget.)
At least for now, "pending review." Or at least he says he is. Can he actually do that? Unclear!
But wait, what is Trump's conspiracy theory about the WHO? Did they make corona with Dr. Fauci in a lab in North Carolina or something? We're not going to think all the way through the conspiracy theory, because he hasn't either, but best as we can tell, he thinks WHO did a cover-up with China to hide the coronavirus from poor unwitting Americans who just don't deserve this. The WHO is "China-centric," Trump has said. They are CAHOOTS!
This is happening during a worldwide pandemic. Trump is trying to halt funding to the World Health Organization during a worldwide pandemic, for which WHO is spearheading the global response. And even if the WHO's response wasn't perfect — and there is reason to believe it hasn't been! — who the hell is the Trump administration to be casting around blame for a mishandled response to a pandemic that Trump was calling the Democrats' new hoax and claiming was no big deal as recently as late February? Fuck you.
This is just more Trump blame-shifting bullshit, because he needs it to be China's fault, and the WHO, in his tiny atrophied brain, is part of China.
Of course, back in January when the WHO was saying (incorrectly) that China had done a really good job containing the novel coronavirus, somebody else was also giving China big wet kisses about its "transparency" in handling the pandemic:
Wow, Trump was praising China's transparency like a common WHO! So MAAAAAAAYBE Trump should go defund himself? We are just suggesting.
In response to Trump's announcement, congressional Democrats are saying well actually you can't do that, since WHO funding is appropriated by Congress. Hey, where have we heard THAT before, very recently? Perhaps during the impeachment of a US American president for extorting Ukraine to help him steal the 2020 election, while holding congressionally appropriated military aid hostage? Oh that's right, that's where we heard it.
Evan Hollander, spokesperson for the House Appropriations Committee, called Trump's announced move "a desperate attempt to deflect blame," and said "The President does not have the unilateral authority to withhold the United States' contribution to the World Health Organization."
Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, chimed in:
Rep. Nita Lowey [...] in a statement referred to past comments from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in which he said, "We are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world."
She said that if the virus is not defeated around the world, the United States will remain at risk, and that Trump should not be taking away valuable resources in that fight.
"I hope the President will see the need to use all avenues to defeat this virus. If not, Congress will ensure that the United States Government will," Lowey said.
LOTS MORE people are calling Trump a big dumb irresponsible shit for trying to defund the WHO in the middle of a global pandemic.
There's Patrick Leahy, Democratic vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee:
"Withholding funds for WHO in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century makes as much sense as cutting off ammunition to an ally as the enemy closes in," Leahy said. "The White House knows that it grossly mishandled this crisis from the beginning, ignoring multiple warnings and squandering valuable time, dismissing medical science, comparing COVID 19 to the common cold, and saying 'everything will be fine'."
What about Adam Shifty Schiff? Bet he has an opinion about what a dumb shit move this is, he ALWAYS does:
The American Medical Association is calling Trump a dumbshit. The United Nations is calling him a dumbshit, in very professional language:
This virus is unprecedented in our lifetime and requires an unprecedented response. Obviously, in such conditions, it is possible that the same facts have had different readings by different entities. Once we have finally turned the page on this epidemic, there must be a time to look back fully to understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly across the globe, and how all those involved reacted to the crisis. The lessons learned will be essential to effectively address similar challenges, as they may arise in the future.
But now is not that time."
As it is not that time, it is also not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus.
Even the conservative Heritage Foundation is noting that, even if the WHO has not been absolutely perfect like Trump so obviously has been, defunding it now just creates a way for China — the alleged enemy! — to "exploit the announcement to expand its misinformation campaign, cement its influence in the World Health Organization." In other words, Trump's actions here are mindfuckingly stupid on a number of levels.
But hey, don't take it from all these libs and health experts and the Heritage Foundation, take it from Trump's own CDC director Robert Redfield, who was asked on TV this morning about Trump's dumbshit move:
That was subtle, don't you think?
The world kinda has to beat this thing together, and the time for grievances will be later. But Trump needs somebody to blame NOW NOW NOW NOW NOW, this is not about policy, this is about his FEELINGS, don't you understand?
How many people is the motherfucker going to get killed before this is all over?
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, SUPPORT WONKETTE FINANCIALLY.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.