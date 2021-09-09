Trump Has Warm Fuzzies Over Fellow Loser Racist Second Place Finisher Robert E. Lee
Donald Trump has some thoughts about that Robert E. Lee statue coming down in Virginia and being torn into multiple pieces while everybody laughs at it. (He's always upset about such things.)
They are the thoughts you'd expect from a racist guy who still can't emotionally handle how hard he lost that last election.
Trump, in a lengthy statement, decries the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue, calling it "magnificent." "… https://t.co/oWzPwwmC1o— Andrew Solender (@Andrew Solender)1631140829.0
We all remember how Robert E. Lee won the Civil War, if we're calling second place a "winner," and we are not. Trump really does have a propensity for picking winners, though.
Let's blow that up so we can laugh at Donald Trump in a little more detail:
Just watched as a massive crane took down the magnificent and very famous statue of "Robert E. Lee On His Horse" in Richmond, Virginia. It has long been recognized as a beautiful piece of bronze sculpture. To add insult to injury, those who support this "taking" now plan to cut it into three pieces, and throw this work of art into storage prior to its complete desecration.
Robert E. Lee is considered by many Generals to be the greatest strategist of them all. President Lincoln wanted him to command the North, in which case the war would have been over in one day. Robert E. Lee instead chose the other side because of his great love of Virginia, and except for Gettysburg, would have won the war. He should be remembered as perhaps the greatest unifying force after the war was over, ardent in his resolve to bring the North and South together through many means of reconciliation and imploring his soldiers to do their duty in becoming good citizens of this Country.
Our culture is being destroyed and our history and heritage, both good and bad, are being extinguished by the Radical Left, and we can't let that happen! If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, that disaster would have ended in a complete and total victory many years ago. What an embarrassment we are suffering because we don't have the genius of a Robert E. Lee!
Are you laughing at Trump in a little detail now? We hope you didn't think we were going to parse his words or something. He's not an important enough man for that. Some unemployed guy in Florida who probably couldn't get a Carvana loan? Please.
We don't usually say this, but we are pretty sure Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb scored the biggest YA BURNT on this on Twitter, which is part of why we're not going to try to spend much time on it our own selves:
I guess Trump & Robert E. Lee both know how it feels to suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of pro-democracy f… https://t.co/uDdal4czc6— Conor Lamb (@Conor Lamb)1631142714.0
Well then. The man said what he said.
And now this post is over.
