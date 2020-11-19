Trump Idiots Secretly Passing Biden People Notes Under The Bleachers, SHHHH DON'T TELL
"A second official tells CNN their goal is to set so many fires that it will be hard for the Biden administration to put them all out."
That is an actual sentence in an actual news report about what Donald Trump and his Team Of Stupids And Evils is doing in these few remaining days of the Trump regime, from a foreign policy perspective. Just trying to sabotage America even more, and sabotage Joe Biden in the process. On one hand, hooray, Trump knows he's leaving! On the other hand, what fucking sickos, what fucking traitors, what fucking blazing human garbage.
Dangerous to our national security? Yep. Totally might not work out for them, because of how they're idiots? Quote from same article: "[I]t could also backfire. Analysts and people close to the Biden transition argue the Trump team may act so aggressively that reversing some of its steps will earn Biden easy goodwill points and negotiating power with adversaries."
Morons.
Meanwhile, there are signs that some people in the Trump administration actually understand that Joe Biden is going to be president, and allegedly these Trump people care just enough about American national security to want to ensure a smooth transition. SHHHHH, DON'T TELL THE PILE OF ORANGE ADDERALL DUST AND CHUB IN THE OVAL OFFICE, HE IS BUSY TWEETING RIGHT NOW.
CNN reports that Trump people have been seen under the bleachers talking to Biden people — don't worry, we think it's consensual, but it's Trump people so you never know — just quietly meeting with them to try to help the transition go forward, even if President Dear Loser won't let the official transition start.
A handful of current Trump administration officials, as well as some political appointees who left in recent months, have quietly started to reach out to members of President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, according to people briefed on the matter.
The former Trump officials say it's a country over party thing. The current ones, no seriously, please don't tell their husband Donald:
"Nothing that would get us in trouble," the official said. "Just an offer to be of help. They know what we mean, and what we can-and-can't do or say."
Pathetic.
The official said that outreach thus far hasn't resulted in any substantive conversations.
Imagine that.
The Biden team says it appreciates those who have contacted them, but at the same time TRANSITION OR IT DIDN'T FUCKIN' HAPPEN, ASSHOLES:
"It requires more than former officials choosing to step forward and be helpful to ensure a smooth transition of power," Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and transition adviser to Biden, told CNN. "GSA should follow the law and ascertain the results of the election so that Americans get a smooth and effective hand off between administrations."
You hear that, Emily Murphy? They're talking to you, Emily.
In response, Murphy, the garbage General Services Administration (GSA) official who is still shitting on the entire history of her country and every drop of blood ever spilled in the name of our Constitution by refusing to sign off on the transition, responded by tweeting, ""Dcccf Rex zzz. @#@smaan anaNN," or maybe her cat tweeted that, who the fuck cares.
This of course comes against the backdrop of employees in agencies like Health and Human Services being specifically instructed not to talk to Biden people, in the middle of a pandemic that's killed 250,000 Americans and counting. And, as we said above, it's happening while other trash in the Trump administration is working to set as many fires as possible to make it harder for Joe Biden to protect America from foreign threats as president.
On that note, the Wall Street Journal reported this week that people in the Pentagon are now talking about working to have off-site meetings with incoming Biden officials, the kind they can hide from the boss, in order to at least half-ass try to protect America through the transition.
Pentagon officials said Tuesday they hadn't formally begun the transition process, but have started providing unclassified briefing material, as they are allowed to do.
Some officials at the Pentagon said they would be willing to meet off site with members of the Biden team should the standoff extend into December. The officials said that waiting past mid-December and into the holiday season wouldn't give the incoming team enough time to learn about jobs that could affect the safety of deployed U.S. service members.
"January is too late," one defense official said.
As the 9/11 Commission explained, our national security was damaged by the transition period being cut in half in 2000. And that was in a situation where there was a legitimate question over who won the election, based on a handful of votes in one state. This is happening now because Donald Trump is a petulant whining skidmark who can't process his shame over being a gigantic fucking loser who is going to lose to Joe Biden by seven million votes by the time the counting is all done.
In other news, for the same article about Trump people secretly whispering to Biden people, CNN talked to a couple Trump officials who not only know their ride is over, but they are GLAD for it. One said the Biden administration will be a "nice change of pace." Another said, "Looking forward to getting out of here."
We are looking forward to them GTFO of here too!
Instead, we are watching Rudy Giuliani and the only three other lawyers in America who are clownstupid enough to represent Trump tell us with kind of straight faces that they have one million bajillion proofs and evidences that Black people voted for Joe Biden, therefore his election is invalid.
Or at least that's what they would be saying, if they had a shred of honesty in their foul, decaying bodies.
