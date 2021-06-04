Trump Wants A Coup. And He Thinks Two Loser Former GOP Senators Are Comin' With Him!
Let's review:
Last weekend, disgraced shitmouth Michael Flynn agreed with an audience member at a QAnon confab in Dallas that we should have a coup like they had in Myanmar, and then tried to walk that back by saying it was opposite day or something.
At the same conference, walking bat guano person Sidney Powell expressed her desire for Donald Trump to be "reinstated," you know, once all the fraud is exposed.
Then came reporting from Maggie Haberman that yes, indeed, Donald Trump is so stupid and pathetic and weak that he is laboring under the grand delusion that he's going to be reinstated as president, by August.
Then MyPillow idiot Mike Lindell admitted that aw shucks, if Trump is saying "August," that hallucination probably came directly from him.
Now, the National Review's Charles Cooke reports that oh my God, it is even worse than that. He says according to many sources he's talked to, Trump really truly "genuinely" believes, "as a fact," that he is going to be "reinstated" as president after the clownfuck fraudit in Arizona concludes, and also all the other fraudits Republicans and QAnon idiots are pushing around the country.
NOT ONLY THAT, but according to Cooke, Trump also believes (!!!) that David Perdue and Martha McSally will be re-becoming senators once this is all over. (Sorry, Kelly Loeffler! We guess even in Donald Trump's wildest fever dreams, you're still shit out of luck.)
Cooke adds:
I can attest, too, that Trump is trying hard to recruit journalists, politicians, and other influential figures to promulgate this belief — not as a fundraising tool or an infantile bit of trolling or a trial balloon, but as a fact.
As in, it's not just Trump off on a flight of fancy, and he's not just using it to grift, though he is always at least in part using all things for grifting purposes. He really thinks so. Really.
This is the leader of the Republican Party, and they have shown that they are willing to follow him off a cliff into hell, and they're willing to destroy the entire country and every one of its institutions to do it.
He's trying at a coup again.
It's not going to work, because that is not how shit works, but the leader of the Republican Party is trying to make a coup happen months after the man who beat the shit out of him fair and square was inaugurated.
Here's some more Cooke, as the conservative writer grapples with just how fucking astounding this all is:
The scale of Trump's delusion is quite startling. This is not merely an eccentric interpretation of the facts or an interesting foible, nor is it an irrelevant example of anguished post-presidency chatter. It is a rejection of reality, a rejection of law, and, ultimately, a rejection of the entire system of American government.
Just how far out there is Trump's theory? Consider that, even if it were true that the 2020 election had been stolen — which it is absolutely not — his belief would still be absurd. It could be confirmed tomorrow that agents working for a combination of al-Qaeda, Venezuela, and George Soros had hacked into every single voting machine in the country and altered the totals by tens of millions, and it would remain the case there is no mechanism within the American legal order for a do-over of any sort. In such an eventuality, there would be indictments, an impeachment drive, and a constitutional crisis. But, however bad it got, Donald Trump would not be "reinstated" to the presidency. That is not how America works, how America has ever worked, or how America can ever work. American politicians do not lose their reelection races only to be reinstalled later on, as might the second-place horse in a race whose winner was disqualified. The idea is otherworldly and obscene.
Gonna make a prediction right now: It's gonna be a really fucked up summer.
Good Friday morning, America!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.