Trump Knows Who Stole GA, It Is Brad Raffensperger's Brother, Hunter Biden!

Good Morning, Georgia! If you're heading outside today, don't forget your umbrella and waders, because you're entering an absolute shitstorm of disinformation courtesy of President Trump and his allies.
Grandpa Crankypants stayed up late last night tweeting from his Florida garbage palace.
How about before we just allow them to "find the crime," we just allow the Bloodhound Gang to find Brad Raffensperger's brother who "works for China, and they definitely don't want 'Trump.'" These geniuses have been plugging away for eight weeks looking for evidence of voter fraud, but it will probably take them even longer to track down Brad R's nefarious brother "Ron" who "works for China," because that person does not exist.
Big thanks to Newsmax, though, for planting that particular seed in the sandy soil that keeps our president's hollow head from falling off his stooped shoulders.
And now for the lies, damn lies, and statistics portion of our program.
"Who the hell is Lott?" you are wondering? Apparently, the president is referring to John Lott, an academic whose greatest claim to fame is inventing an alter ego named "Mary Rosh" who spent her time defending his position that more guns cause less crime. He also has #Thoughts on the causal relationship between football players kneeling during the national anthem and their teams' win/loss ratios.
Lott, who recently joined the Justice Department, just put out a "study" purporting to "prove" the existence of widespread voter fraud in swing states by pointing to a disparity in absentee ballot rates between neighboring Democratic and Republican precincts in both Pennsylvania and Georgia.
The best estimate shows an unusual 7.81% drop in Trump's percentage of the absentee ballots for Fulton County alone of 11,350 votes, or over 80% of Biden's vote lead in Georgia. The same approach is applied to Allegheny County in Pennsylvania for both absentee and provisional ballots. The estimated number of fraudulent votes from those two sources is about 55,270 votes.
This cannot possibly be accounted for by Trump spending an entire year discouraging Republicans from voting by mail, of course. It must be "evidence" of FRAUUUUUDDD.
Naturally, Ron Vara approves.
What "press" would this "study" be hot off of? Oh, just none. But Lott did upload it to the Social Science Research Network website, which is, like, totally the same as peer review, right?
Here on Planet Earth, Georgia has already conducted multiple hand recounts and a signature match audit of 10 percent of the mail-in votes in Cobb County, comparing signed envelopes to county records. This is exactly what Trump has been braying for, certain that it would turn up evidence of massive fraud.
Out of 15,118 ballots examined, 396 were contested by the investigating teams. Of those, 386 were subsequently verified by examining county records of the voters' signatures. Here's how the last 10 ballots broke down.
All eight electors whose signatures were deemed valid by Cobb County Elections Department staff but not consistent by the LEOs conducting the audit, acknowledged completing and signing the ABM ballot oath envelope in question, verifying that the initial Cobb County Elections Department initial determination of validity was correct.
The elector whose envelope contained no signature or mark, acknowledged submitting the ABM ballot oath envelope in question, but reported signing the front of the envelope only. The final envelope in question was found to be mistakenly signed by the elector's spouse. The elector confirmed that he filled out the absentee ballot himself.
So eight people said, "Yeah, that was me," when the investigators called to ask if they'd cast the ballots; one person signed in the wrong place; and one wife signed the outside of the envelope for her husband, who'd filled out the ballot for himself. Which adds up to exactly zero fraudulent ballots cast.
Naturally Trump has shifted to demanding that the same procedure be replicated in Fulton County, where "Lott" has "proved" massive vote fraud without actually identifying a single inappropriate ballot.
And as we type, Georgia's Republicans are holding a hearing to shit all over their own state's Republican election officials and lie about the vote being STOLEN.
Blahblahblah, and GET THE FUCK OUT.
