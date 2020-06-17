Trump Mad Enough About Niece's Book To Fall Off A Ramp
Donald Trump is so upset about books right now. Like even more than usual.
He's got his henchman at the Justice Department suing John Bolton over his new book I, Mustache-Ride, which comes out next week. There's some new book about Melon.
And of course, there is the big tell-all book from Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, who we now know was the source for the New York Times's explosive 2018 piece about the Trump family's history of being cheaty grifty tax frauders. Called Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man (Wonkette-bonus link right there!), her book is supposed to come out July 28.
And now Trump reportedly maybe wants to sue her too, because he's so very GRR MAD.
According to two people familiar with the situation, Donald Trump has told people close to him that he's getting his lawyers to look into the Mary Trump matter, to explore what could be done in the way of legal retribution—or at least a threat—likely in the form of a cease and desist letter. One of the sources with knowledge of the situation said that in the past couple of days, the president appeared irked by news of her book and at one point mentioned that Mary had signed an NDA years ago.
Always with the (often unenforceable) NDAs with that man! We're surprised he isn't trying to say all conversations he has had with his family members over the course of his entire life are classified. He is that stupid.
The Daily Beast reports that Mary Trump did sign an NDA "after litigation disputing Fred Trump's estate," which says "she is not allowed to publish anything regarding the litigation or her relationship with Donald, Maryanne and Robert." But, you know, PFFFFFFFFT.
(If you can't remember who is who, Mary is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., who was Donald's older brother. Fred Senior was their daddy, of course, the guy who was either arrested at a Klan rally or with a Klan rally back in the day. Fred Trump III is Mary's brother, and after they contested Fred Senior's will, Donald and his sister Maryanne and brother Robert — their aunt and uncles — "cut off the medical benefits to [Fred III's] sick child William, who was born with cerebral palsy." At least we think we got that family tree right. Perhaps the president could Sharpie us up a dick-pic on a weather map, if we got it wrong.)
Point is, Mary Trump's book is about how Trump and the rest of that family are just real shitheels and have been since forever. From the preview on the Simon & Schuster website:
She recounts in unsparing detail everything from her uncle Donald's place in the family spotlight and Ivana's penchant for regifting to her grandmother's frequent injuries and illnesses and the appalling way Donald, Fred Trump's favorite son, dismissed and derided him when he began to succumb to Alzheimer's.
WONKETTE REVIEW OF BOOK WE HAVE NOT READ: Sounds fun, five stars, will buy long before we buy John Bolton's book!
Will Trump actually do anything, or is this just one of those times he thinks an idiot lawyer letter written by an idiot lawyer will do the trick? Will he put his money where his mouth is, or is there too many hamberders in his mouth right now for that? Unclear. However, former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg told the Daily Beast that it's his opinion Trump is probably way more upset about the Mary Trump book than he is about John Bolton.
Vanity Fair's Joe Pompeo reports Mary Trump ain't skeered:
I'm told Mary has steeled herself for the likely severance of some remaining family ties. Given her uncle's scorched-earth approach to negative writings about him [...] it also seems inevitable that she will incur the wrath of @realDonaldTrump. But my source who knows Mary said she's prepared for whatever may come. "She feels very determined," the source said. "She has a very clear-eyed view of her family and the importance of what she's witnessed. I think she's been getting herself ready for this moment for a really long time."
What's Trump going to do, cut off her medical benefits like he did to Mary's nephew?
Wonkette's right over here cheering you on, Mary Trump. If you need anything, you just let us know.
