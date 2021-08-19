Trump Pardons Can't Save Jared's Buddies From New York Prosecutors, Apparently!
As Donald Trump waddled his ass out of the White House for the very last time, he left a bunch more pardons in a flaming bag of dogshit on the doorstep. They were exactly as venal and corrupt as you'd imagine from Donald Trump.
One of 'em was a buddy of Jared Kushner's named Ken Kurson, who was charged after his divorce with cyberstalking and harassment of his then-wife. In Wonkette's excerpt, we quoted the White House saying that the Kurson investigation "only began because Mr. Kurson was nominated to a role within the Trump Administration." We also filled in the blanks the White House left out, noting that Kurson had "harassed his ex-wife and her friend, whom he blamed for his divorce, leaving threatening voicemails, negative Yelp reviews, showing up at the friend's office, and hacking her email. Allegedly!"
So he really just seems nice. And like a guy who totally fits in TrumpLand.
He also just really seems indicted in state court in New York now, on very similar charges to the federal ones Trump pardoned him on.
New York prosecutors charged Kenneth Kurson, the former editor of the New York Observer newspaper who was pardoned by President Donald Trump, with two state felonies for eavesdropping on his then-wife by installing spyware on her computer.
The charges, announced Wednesday by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, come seven months after Kurson, a close friend of Jared Kushner, was pardoned by Trump of federal criminal charges alleging he cyberstalked three people.
Womp womp! The Washington Post notes that this appears to be the first time a state prosecutor has looked at a Trump pardon for federal crimes and said "LOL." The Post also notes that on top of being a BFF of Jared's, this dude wrote a book with Rudy Giuliani. He's just friends with all of 'em!
It's almost like Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance is saying he hasn't forgotten about anything that might have happened in his jurisdiction and will get all y'all fuckers soon enough, though that's probably just Wonkette reading things into it.
Turns out Vance started his investigation into Kurson after Trump tried to give Kurson a get-out-of-jail-free card. Judging by the statement he released, Vance was not amused by that:
"We will not accept presidential pardons as get-out-of-jail free cards for the well-connected in New York," Vance said in a statement. "As alleged in the complaint, Mr. Kurson launched a campaign of cybercrime, manipulation, and abuse from his perch at the New York Observer, and now the people of New York will hold him accountable."
CNN reminds us that Vance is also investigating Steve Bannon, another recipient of a corrupt pardon from the former loser.
And of course we all know Vance and New York Attorney General Tish James are all the way up the Trump Organization's ass. Busy bees at Vance's and James's offices!
Read the whole CNN story if you'd like to find out just what a creeper Jared Kushner's buddy Ken Kurson really is, allegedly. As for Wonkette, we're just going to sit over here and be happy SOMEBODY in these gross fuckers' orbit is facing some accountability, and hope there's more of that to come.
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.