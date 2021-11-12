Trump Pretty Sure Screaming 'Hang Mike Pence!' Just Normal Part Of Overthrowing Government For Trump
Did you read the Wonkette piece this week about Hot Johnny McEntee, the stupid fascist (pretty) idiot who was in charge of loyalty tests in the Trump administration toward the end there, and who through his incompetence helped make the January 6 attacks happen? That was in an excerpt from the new book from Jonathan Karl called Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, and now Axios has a new excerpt for us to look at. (You should absolutely read that one, though, and the Wonkette piece about it, if you have not yet. They are worth it.)
This one one is much shorter, because it's just horrifying quotes from the interview Karl did with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago this year. This is all about whether it bothered him that the rabid pigs who terrorized the Capitol for him were screaming "Hang Mike Pence!" Spoiler, it did not. (As we know, Trump didn't reach out to Pence that day. Pence's team finally let the White House know Pence was OK, as if it even mattered.)
This is Axios so there are stray bullet points:
Jonathan Karl: "Were you worried about him during that siege? Were you worried about his safety?"
Trump: "No, I thought he was well-protected, and I had heard that he was in good shape. No. Because I had heard he was in very good shape. But, but, no, I think — "
Karl: "Because you heard those chants — that was terrible. I mean — "
Trump: "He could have — well, the people were very angry."
Karl: "They were saying 'hang Mike Pence.'"
Literally saying "hang mike Pence, dude."
Trump: "Because it's common sense, Jon. It's common sense that you're supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? — how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress? How can you do that? And I'm telling you: 50/50, it's right down the middle for the top constitutional scholars when I speak to them. Anybody I spoke to — almost all of them at least pretty much agree, and some very much agree with me — because he's passing on a vote that he knows is fraudulent. How can you pass a vote that you know is fraudulent? Now, when I spoke to him, I really talked about all of the fraudulent things that happened during the election. I didn't talk about the main point, which is the legislatures did not approve — five states. The legislatures did not approve all of those changes that made the difference between a very easy win for me in the states, or a loss that was very close, because the losses were all very close.
