President Klan Robe Retweets Video Of Supporter Shouting ‘White Power!’
The Villages is billed as Florida's “friendliest, active 55 plus" retirement community. It's located in Sumter County, where Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton 68 to 29 percent. The situation is less sanguine for Trump now. Folks from “Florida's friendliest hometown" protested the president recently with signs stating “Make America Sane Again" and “Trump: Bigot and Racist." This led to some old-on-old verbal violence, as a Trump supporter in a golf cart, passing by in slow motion, shouted, “White power!" A Neo-Nazi slogan isn't the best retort when someone accuses you of racism.
Surprising no one, Trump himself retweeted video of this exchange Sunday morning. The guy exclaims, “White power!" just a few seconds into it, so Trump can't claim he didn't hear it --- well, he did claim he didn't hear it, but this is one of his least credible lies.
In an early tweet, The Daily Beast claimed it was an “odd choice" for Trump to tweet video of one his supporters yelling, “White power!" as if Trump is the family in a horror film that chooses to remain in their dream house after blood is found in the toilet bowl and their child is sucked into the TV set: “That's peculiar." Trump has often retweeted white supremacists and shared Neo-Nazi memes. This is who he is.
This rally in Lake Sumter Landing was held for Trump's birthday a couple weeks ago, but Trump just apparently heard about it. An older white woman in a Black Lives Matter blouse confronted the “white power" guy, blocking his golf cart and calling him a “Nazi pig," but she was pulled away by fellow protesters, who said, “This isn't what we are." She also shouted “FUCK TRUMP" at every passing golf cart in the pro-Trump processional. The lady suggested that they “listen to their president if they wanna hear nasty language." That's a solid point.
Just gonna throw this out there. If people are protesting against each other in *The Villages* Trump has a problem in Florida.— Amanda Carpenter (@Amanda Carpenter)1593346835.0
Another guy whose golf cart was covered in US flags -- really, we get the point with just one -- told the protesters to "find another country" because his racist xenophobia apparently doesn't even have room for old white women.
Sunday morning, on CNN's “State of the Union," Jake Tapper asked Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about Trump's full throttle racism.
TAPPER: I'm stunned that the president retweeted this video where one of his apparent supporters shouts, “White power!" I assume that's not a message you stand by.
AZAR: I've not seen that video or that tweet, but neither the president, his administration, nor I would do anything to be supportive of white supremacy or anything that would support discrimination of any kind.
Azar should check out Trump's tweet, where he supported white supremacy. Willful ignorance can take you only so far. Every Republican has a subscription to Klan President Weekly but insists they never actually read it. They just assume the articles are all about rightwing judges and tax cuts.
“He should not have retweeted and he should just take it down… It is indefensible,” GOP Sen. Tim Scott reacts to th… https://t.co/Cd2SuUv9W8— State of the Union (@State of the Union)1593352606.0
Tapper played part of the video to South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, whose life is one of constant racial desperation.
PROUD BLACK MAN: There's no question he should not have retweeted it, and he should just take it down.
TAPPER: Does it offend you, though. It offends me, and I'm white.
PROUD BLACK MAN: Well, listen, if you watch the entire video, the entire thing is offensive.
Yeah, brother, the potty-mouthed old lady shouting “FUCK TRUMP" at racists really dills my pickle.
PROUD BLACK MAN: ... certainly the comment about the white power was offensive ... we could play politics with it or we can't. I'm not going to. I think it's indefensible and we should take it down.
Keep reaching for the stars, senator.
The “white power" tweet was deleted at about half past 11 this morning, so one of her ladies-in-waiting must've woken up Ivanka Trump so she could sign into the president's account and make this embarrassing, but very much in character, moment go away.
But we'll never forget.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad free and entirely supported entirely by reader donations. Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).