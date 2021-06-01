Trump So Excited To Literally Actually Become President Again, In August
At the QAnon conference where disgraced retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said some words that sure made it sound like he thinks America should have its own Myanmar-style military coup against our freely and fairly elected government, bugfuck clown person Sidney Powell explained with a biker vest and a straight face that Donald Trump should be "reinstated." She said this is the first time we've had "abject fraud" and "obtaining a coup" in a presidential election — the Biden coup! Not the Trump coup they all want! She said "unfortunately" she is pretty sure Trump won't get "credit for time lost" in his term, but should "make the best of" the time he has left in his second term.
You know, when he becomes president again.
You betcha.
We regret to inform you that, per Maggie Haberman on Twitter, Donald Trump really actually thinks this is going to happen, and he thinks it will happen by August. He thinks that by August, he will get to be president again. He's clinging to this delusion like a gun or a Bible or a Big Mac.
Retweeting a video of QAnon idiots working themselves up into a lather about the military coup in Myanmar, which is reportedly their favorite news story in the world right now, Haberman just dropped in some reporting of her own, that "Trump has been telling a number of people's he's in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August." He really believes it.
The video Haberman retweeted is just absolutely nuts. These rednecks talking about "Minnamar" and "Mirin-mar" and saying "absolutely" they want a coup just like they had there. Of course, we are pretty sure that even if you promised them a lifetime supply of Applebee's and a threesome with Trump and the real Q, none of them could pick out "Minnimar" on a map.
Haberman followed up with some context, noting that, "It isn't happening in a vacuum. It is happening as he faced the possibility of an indictment from the Manhattan DA." So part of his delusion is abject fear. Haberman added that "he is not putting out statements about the 'audits' in states just for the sake of it. He's been laser focused on them, according to several people who've spoken with him." To us, it sounds like it's the only thing keeping him from hurling himself off the roof of whichever ugly resort he's waddling around right now.
All of this is very funny, except for how these kinds of delusional beliefs are actually underpinning everything the Republican Party is doing to overturn actual democracy in order to usher in a new era of fascist white supremacist Christian power. They've known for a long time that they couldn't win many elections the fair way, so they rigged elections with voter suppression and gerrymandering and all other sorts of tricks. Now that Trump's Big Lie has become their primary canonical belief, the GOP's "Annihilate America" project is at warp speed. Hell, did you see how Texas Republicans spent their Memorial Day weekend?
On that note, 100 prominent scholars of democracy, specifically people who study how democracies die, have signed a statement trying to explain to Democrats who don't want to hear it that our democracy is in graver danger than ever, graver than when Trump's ass was still foundering all over the White House. Related to that, you should really read this discussion between Vox's Sean Illing and political scientist David Faris, which carries the thesis that Democrats are "sleepwalking toward Democratic collapse."
Please read it all, but here is a long excerpt from the beginning, to scare the shit out of you and hopefully to scare the shit out of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema:
FARIS: My current level of concern is exploring countries to move to after 2024. I'm deeply concerned about the direction that the Republican Party has taken, especially over the last year or so. Things were bad in 2018, but the basic problem in 2018 was that we had structural factors working against the Democrats and you had a Republican Party that was fundamentally trying to keep people from voting.
The most destructive thing that Trump did on his way out the door was he took the Republicans' waning commitment to democracy and he weaponized it, and he made it much worse to the point where I think that a good deal of rank-and-file Republican voters simply don't believe that Democrats can win a legitimate election. And if Democrats do win an election, it has to be fraudulent.
So 2020 felt like a test run.
Have a good summer, America!
