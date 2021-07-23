Trump Spending Ballot Audit Grifter Donations On Himself WAIT NO WHAT? THE F*CK YOU SAY? MANY SHOCK!
Hi, Trump supporter visiting Wonkette! Have you been studiously giving money every time Trump's
Save America Great Again Save America Leadership PAC emails you and begs you for your entire paycheck from the Hobby Lobby? (Do they do that thing where they automatically check the box for you that says "please make this a monthly forever until after my stinky unvaccinated body dies"? At least as of last month, that's a YUP.)
Well, we hope you know that those emails what say "PLEASE GIVE US ALL YOUR MONEY SO WE CAN STOP THE STEAL IN ARIZONA AND MICHIGAN AND CITIES WITH BLACK RESIDENTS" are putting your money to good use. You know, for his lawyer bills and his airplane travel and other shit like that. Papaw want a new pair of kitten mittons for his little furry paws? You might have bought that too!
The Washington Post broke the story:
Former president Donald Trump's political PAC raised roughly $75 million in the first half of this year as he trumpeted the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but the group has not devoted funds to help finance the ongoing ballot review in Arizona or to push for similar endeavors in other states, according to people familiar with the finances.
Instead, the Save America leadership PAC — which has few limits on how it can spend its money — has paid for some of the former president's travel, legal costs and staff, along with other expenses, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the group's inner workings. The PAC has held onto much of its cash.
WAIT NO WHAT? THE FUCK YOU SAY?
Even as he assiduously tracks attempts by his allies to cast doubt on the integrity of last year's election, Trump has been uninterested in personally bankrolling the efforts, relying on an array of other entities and supporters to fund the endeavors, they said.
MANY SHOCK!
The tactic allows Trump to build up a war chest to use in the 2022 midterms on behalf of candidates he favors — and to stockpile cash for another potential White House run, an unprecedented maneuver for a former president.
That fucking grifter garbage whore.
As the Post explains, literally all the money being spent on the various fraudits is coming from other people's pockets, but again, not the kind where people give Trump money to fight the frauds like the emails say, and then he uses it to fight the frauds. Daddy's spending that cash on HIMSELF, or just hoarding it to swim in, we guess.
And yes, the emails and the ads really do say that shit:
And his political group has repeatedly urged donors to give by claiming Trump is working to protect their vote — fundraising pitches that his advisers say remain the most lucrative.
"We need you to join the fight to SECURE OUR ELECTIONS!" reads one Facebook ad.
By giving Donald Trump money to spend on golf clubs! Allegedly!
The former president has repeatedly made false claims of irregularities in the Arizona vote, asserting in a statement this month that it amounted "to hundreds of thousands of votes or, many times what is necessary for us to have won."
"There was no victory here, or in any other of the Swing States either," he added in one of a number of statements put out by the Save America PAC.
So please give Donald Trump money, to spend on GOLDEN UNDERPANTS for his GOLDEN BOTTOM.
This article is just full of quotes that make us belly-laugh about what an obvious con man the dude is:
Trump has told some advisers that he wants to keep a large bank account to show strength for a potential 2024 campaign. He continues to tell advisers that he is likely to run for president again, though some in his orbit suspect he will not.
Translation: They all know this is just for grifting.
Besides fundraising, Trump has begun renting the massive trove of data that his campaign amassed to other candidates he supports in exchange for a share of their fundraising revenue, according to people familiar with the deal. That could ultimately prove another valuable cash flow for him.
More grifting.
A Trump adviser said he had not ruled out spending money on ballot review efforts in states such as Arizona and Georgia "at some point down the road."
Suuuuuuure. That check will be in the mail as soon as somebody writes it, you betcha.
Read the whole thing, it's got lots of new updates on the various nationwide scam efforts to overturn the election on Donald Trump's behalf, which are being bankrolled by other people, while your rightwing Nana on a fixed income sends her Social Security check directly up Donald Trump's cavernous asshole because he's brainwashed her into believing he 1) won the election and 2) is using her money for a good cause.
It's great, just great, everything's fine.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.