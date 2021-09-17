It Is Sept. 17, 2021, And Trump Is Still Demanding They Overturn Georgia
It is September 17, 2021, and former President Babyshits is still whining that he wants back in the White House right now. Just look at this pathetic nonsense.
NEW! President Donald J. Trump's letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger https://t.co/RrFWVWsLT0— Liz Harrington (@Liz Harrington)1631892143.0
"Large scale Voter Fraud continues to be reported in Georgia. Enclosed is a report of 43,000 Absentee Ballot Votes Counted in DeKalb County that violated the Chain of Custody rules, making them invalid," begins the letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger under a lightly modified presidential seal.
The "report" is an article from the astroturf news site "Georgia Star News." As multiple legitimate news sites have reported, Georgia Star is part of the Star News Network, a group of pro-Trump websites set up to look like local news outlets in 11 swing states. And while Rupert Murdoch's media empire is (at least theoretically) made up of actual journalists, the Star sites are run by political activists with an avowed MAGA agenda.
Naturally Steve Bannon, everyone's favorite chaos monkey, loves this Star Chamber propaganda shit. NPR reports:
Steve Bannon, a former strategist for former President Donald Trump, described The Georgia Star News in a radio interview as content "you can't get anywhere else."
"We're not Conservative Inc.," he said. "It's very populist, it's very nationalist, it's very MAGA, it's very American First."
Laura Baigert, the author of the piece referenced by the former leader of the free world, describes herself as "a senior reporter at The Star News Network, where she covers stories for The Georgia Star News, The Tennessee Star, The Ohio Star and The Arizona Sun Times."
Here's how Snopes described Baigert, who was a 2016 RNC delegate for Ted Cruz:
Laura Baigert, listed as a Tennessee Star "senior reporter," also serves as the treasurer for a group called the Roving Patriots PAC. Her husband, Kevin Baigert, who was at one point also a writer for the Star, is that PAC's director. On their PAC's website, the couple say they "are a couple of Roving Patriots, and when you get one, you get both of us!" No firewall is apparent between the work of the PAC and the Tennessee Star. For example, on 7 July 2017 the PAC shared an article on their Facebook page written in the Tennessee Star about the PAC's launch. "We are grateful for the work they are doing at The Tennessee Star," the PAC said of the media outlet that both members of the PAC currently or previously worked for.
According to their website, Roving Patriots PAC is "focused on achieving, supporting and maintaining a true conservative majority within the Tennessee House of Representatives."
And if that's not the bio of a trustworthy authority on election law, then what is, right? So when this person tells you that there were chain of custody issues with 46,000 drop box ballots, and the law demands that Georgia simply toss out those votes, you can just take her word for it. Never mind that this is an entirely invented remedy that some blogger from Tennessee just pulled out of her ass. And while we're disregarding objective reality, there's no mechanism to determine who those votes were for, even if we did invalidate ballots 10 months after an election — which we do not.
But back to Trump's lazyass letter!
"I would respectfully request that your department check this and, if true, along with many other claims of voter fraud and voter irregularities, start the process of decertifying the Election, or whatever the correct legal remedy is, and announce the true winner," he whined from the golf course.
He doesn't know if it's true, but, like, if it is, he wants Raffy to do something. He's not sure what, but it will totally involve him winning. And if it's not true, well, whatever because, "As stated to you previously, the number of false and/or irregular votes is far greater than needed to change the Georgia election result."
He stated it previously, you blockhead! Why didn't you overturn the election already?
The letter ends with some more abuse of Raffensperger and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who "are doing a tremendous disservice to the Great State of Georgia, and to our Nation — which is systematically being destroyed by an illegitimate president and his administration," before signing off with "Thank you for your attention to this matter."
Because he is one polite motherfucker.
Well! No doubt Secretary Raffensperger will get right on that.
Meanwhile, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is still investigating whether Trump and his cronies broke the law with their pressure campaign and the infamous phone call where they tried to get Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have" and warned that he was "taking a big risk" by not prosecuting the "criminal offense" which caused him to lose the election.
"What I can tell you is that the Trump investigation is ongoing. As a district attorney, I do not have the right to look the other way on any crime that may have happened in my jurisdiction," Willis told CNN this week. "We have a team of lawyers that is dedicated to that, but my No. 1 priority is to make sure that we keep violent offenders off the street."
And that is not fake news.
