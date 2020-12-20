Trump Supporters Sure Have Some Messed Up Inauguration Day Plans
In one month, to the day, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America. I believe this, you believe this, but Donald Trump does not believe it and neither do a fair amount of his supporters. They still think he's got a shot, that there is some kind of special kraken that can be released, some kind of sovereign citizen magic math that can be done, to keep him in office another four years (or forever!).
And over 300,000 of them are so delusional that they are planning to attend Trump's virtual inauguration online.
Yeah. I don't know what they're going to do when this doesn't actually occur. Are they going to pretend it's happening? Like, are they going to watch footage of the 2017 inauguration and pretend it's happening now? Are they just gonna spend the next four years pretending that Trump is still president like this weird lady who spent the last four years telling her kid Obama was still president?
So this was posted in a binders group and I—wow. https://t.co/xy0qYd49ch— dont call me cruton (@dont call me cruton)1608388064.0
I have a feeling there's gonna be a lot of that from the other side.
Sadly, it does not seem like a LARP. These people appear to be pretty serious. According to the Daily Dot, Evi Kokalari, a co-host of the event, is no rando, and has in fact has at least claimed to be a Trump surrogate:
According to a Twitter profile for co-host Evi Kokalari, who sometimes goes as Evi Kokalari-Angelakis, she was on the Trump Victory Finance Committee. In a late November op-ed she contributed to the far-right outlet Revolver News, she identified herself as a "Trump campaign surrogate." She's also been a guest on One America News Network (OAN), which has of late replaced Fox News as Trump's favored propaganda machine.
Kokalari's Facebook page includes photos of her with high-profile Republicans taken in the last few months, including Eric Trump, Steve Bannon, Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.). According to a public post on her page, in October, Kokalari hosted an event where Bannon was the featured speaker. In recent months, she also hosted fundraisers for Santos and Zeldin.
It's not surprising that they think Trump still has a shot, when he's telling him he has a shot and also sites like Gateway Pundit, home of the Stupidest Man on The Internet, Jim Hoft) are listing off Trump's "many options" for overturning the election.
** President Trump can still confiscate and examine the controversial and suspect voting machines.
** President Trump can encourage the AWOL Justice Department to investigate and prosecute those who committed fraud.
** Mark Zuckerberg could be investigated for his role in shady election practices.
** President Trump can bring in the inventor of the QR Code, IT expert Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, to conduct his scan on completed ballots.
** President Trump can order an investigation of the USPS trailers full of ballots that left New York for battleground state Pennsylvania.
** Trump can investigate and indict the organizers of the Atlanta 'suitcase' scandal.
** Trump needs to investigate the SolarWinds breach and if there is a connection to the 2020 electio
Oh yeah, these are all very plausible things he could do. Very realistic.
Unfortunately, those that do believe that Biden will be sworn in as president might actually be more dangerous than those who don't. Some dude named Vic Freeman is attempting to throw a "Million Militia March"
It reads:
Millions of American Militia will meet in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2021 for the purpose of preventing any attempt by the treasonous domestic enemy Joe Biden, or any other member of the Communist Organized Crime Organization known as The Democratic Party, from entering the White House belonging to We The People.
In the event that justice is miraculously served and our Re-Elected President Donald J. Trump is sworn in: The President, the capital and our National Monuments will be protected from the proven-violent Leftist insurgents who have declared war against the United States of America and have been conducting an active insurrection in the United States of America.
It probably won't be millions of Americans, because this dude only has about 650 followers on Parler, but still. Screenshots of the event invite have been spreading around Trumplandia by people who appear to really, actually believe that it is not just their right, but their duty, to murder us all if they don't get their way.
Admittedly, though, I am curious about the idea of a Communist Organized Crime Organization. How would this work? Could it work? Would it be like a syndicalist kind of deal? Like a Cosa Nostra without leaders or any hierarchy? In which the enforcers own the means of ... enforcing?
Anyway, this is now your open thread! Talk amongst yourselves.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse