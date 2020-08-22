Trump Tells Ridiculous Lie About Godless Communists At The DNC Removing God From The Pledge
This morning, at 7:22 AM, Donald Trump decided to get a bug up his ass about how the evil, God-hating Democrats at the evil, God-hating Democratic National Convention omitted the words "under God" from the Pledge of Allegiance. "Decided" is the operative word here, as it is just as unlikely that he sincerely gives a shit about this as it is that he actually knows the words to the Pledge. No, no. He just figured that this would be a good way to get evangelicals worked up and excited to vote for him in order to keep Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic, from forcing everyone in America to be an atheist. I guess.
It should come as no surprise that this did not actually happen. When the pledge was recited on the national stage, the "under God" part was there. When it was recited in other instances, it was there. The only time it wasn't there was during two caucus meetings — the LGBTQ caucus meeting and the Muslim Delegates Assembly, both of which decided to omit that part.
This statement is misleading at best. The DNC did not omit "under God" from the pledge, nor did they forbid its use. In fact, during every recitation of the pledge before each night's events — the 2020 DNC lasted four nights — the phrase "under God" was included. [...]
Here are links to videos of "under God" being said during the pledge on nights one, two, and three.
Political conventions are sprawling events. In addition to the "main events" that take place during the nationally televised program each night, individual caucuses and councils also meet throughout the week.
On Aug. 17, for instance, the first day of the DNC, the Hispanic Caucus, the Labor Council, the AAPI Caucus, the Black Caucus, the Interfaith Council, the Ethnic Council, the Youth Council, and the Women's Caucus all held meetings prior to the night's nationally televised program. In at least two of these meetings of smaller individual caucuses — the LGBTQ caucus meeting and the Muslim Delegates Assembly on Aug. 18 — the phrase "under God" was omitted from the pledge.
The whole thing really is just absurd. There is no way in hell that the DNC would take a political risk like omitting "God" from the pledge, regardless of whether or not it was the right thing to do. Republicans can take risks, Republicans can say whatever they want and get away with it because they've decided they can and their voters have decided they can. They can alienate large groups of people and a decent chunk of those voters will still vote for them. It's a little different with the Dems.
I happen to find the whole Pledge thing a little creepy to begin with. I don't like the idea of pledging allegiance to anything, period. But if we're going to do it, we may as well be originalists, no?
It was not there originally, when it was written by the Reverend Francis Bellamy (who by the way was a socialist) — it was added in the 1950s to differentiate us, the good, God-fearing United States Americans from the "godless Communists" in the Soviet Union. It is some red scare bullshit, just like the nuns at my mom's schools telling her that the Communists in the Soviet Union enjoyed tossing babies into the air and shooting them. Not to mention the fact that there really is something very unseemly about requiring people, about requiring school children, to essentially pray to a God that they may not believe in. And that's a violation of the separation of church and state.
But Trump is smart to do this. Evangelicals are terrified of losing power, and they care a whole lot more about that than they do about Trump having to pay the legal fees of the porn star he cheated on his wife with.
