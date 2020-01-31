Trump Tried To Grab John Bolton By The Mustache In MAY. F*cking MAY! Impeachment Liveblog, Day Whatever!
What's that you were saying, Lamar Alexander, my senator, about how you totally agree that Trump is guilty, but you are just sort of OK with that, because you've sold whatever was left of your shriveled soul to hide behind your obsession that impeachments shouldn't be "partisan," as if that matters when the president's party has devolved into a low-rent criminal operation, and as if Justin Amash hadn't indeed been the lone voice for patriotism on the GOP side in the House, who was then hounded out of the party forthwith for having the balls you don't, Lamar Alexander? Were you saying something?
Uh oh, we interrupt our regularly scheduled Lamar-ring for the latest John Bolton book bombshell from the New York Times! Turns out Trump tried to grab Bolton by the mustache and make him get Rudy Giuliani in a room with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in MAY, which is #calendartime LONG before he allegedly got pissed at the White House and said he didn't want to be involved in Trump's "drug deal" with Ukraine. May is also when Volodymyr Zelenskyy was inaugurated, and just after Giuliani finished his insane, immoral pressure campaign to remove Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, because she was in the way of letting Trump and Giuliani do corruption in Ukraine.
Let's just READ TEH TRANSDRAFDSUIPT!, as least as the Times reports on it:
More than two months before he asked Ukraine's president to investigate his political opponents, President Trump directed John R. Bolton, then his national security adviser, to help with his pressure campaign to extract damaging information on Democrats from Ukrainian officials, according to an unpublished manuscript by Mr. Bolton.
Mr. Trump gave the instruction, Mr. Bolton wrote, during an Oval Office conversation in early May that included the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, the president's personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and the White House counsel, Pat A. Cipollone, who is now leading the president's impeachment defense.
Mr. Trump told Mr. Bolton to call Volodymyr Zelensky, who had recently won election as president of Ukraine, to ensure Mr. Zelensky would meet with Mr. Giuliani, who was planning a trip to Ukraine to discuss the investigations that the president sought, in Mr. Bolton's account. Mr. Bolton never made the call, he wrote.
Emphasis ours! Because hey, Pat Cipollone, if this is true, and we have zero reason on earth, in Heaven or in hell where you fuckers are clearly from, to believe any of you over Bolton. Sounds like you were part of the "everyone" who was "in the loop," as Gordon Sondland put it. Shouldn't the Senate vote to call you, the White House counsel who has been improperly leading Trump's impeachment defense, as a witness?
Rudy Giuliani denied Bolton's account to the Times, and we are trying to decide who to believe on that one, because we just imagine Rudy's brain memory is in solid working order and that he tells the truth a lot, just kidding, still believe John Bolton.
Read the whole thing, but this is definitely another bombshell as we head into today's impeachment trial session, where senators will be voting on whether to allow additional witnesses and document subpoenas, like for instance, John Bolton. (For the record, we are pretty pissed at John Bolton, who could literally fix all this by stepping to a microphone and clearing his throat, which would release a cloud of mustache dander into the Washington DC air that would land on just about everyone. WALK TO A MICROPHONE, JOHNNY.)
The world is burning today. It is D-Day for Brexit, and the world's markets are responding accordingly. And over here on this side of the pond, Republicans very well may actually decide that, even in light of this bombshell, they don't want to hear from witnesses, because it's just fine with them, LAMAR, that Donald Trump is a fucking unhinged criminal who sold out America and extorted one of our vulnerable allies in service of getting an announcement of bullshit investigations into the Bidens, to help Trump steal the 2020 election.
Susan Collins is a yes on witnesses. Everybody is looking at Murk from Alaska (full name "Lisa Murkowski," ALLEGEDLY) to see whether she will cave to Mitch McConnell, or whether she'll vote for witnesses and bring it to a tie vote, at which point God Knows What will happen, but John Roberts might have to break it.
Guess we'll see.
Let's liveblog until we keel over from exhaustion.
Whoops, that was not a livestream of impeachment, that is "Chimps Go Outdoors for the First Time!" You should prob just watch that.
1:05: Here's a profile in courage, just kidding, it is Marco Rubio:
1:16: Here we go. The chaplain is praying for Republicans not to be unpatriotic morons, just kidding, but it would be funnier that way.
Today we start with four hours of debate on witnesses between the members, after which there will be a vote, and after that ... ???
1:18: FUCKING MURK just announced she is a "no" on witnesses. This officially a fake Russian show trial.
1:19: Schiff begins by arguing for the resolution on witnesses, which wouldn't even be necessary if the Republicans were still real Americans. He's just going to read y'all that John Bolton story. Maybe he should read the Wonkette version above, with all the cusses, but that would be a treason paraphrase, and he gets in trouble when he does that.
1:21: SCHIFF: Cipollone said all the facts should come out! Sounds like Cipollone should come out! (As a witness, not a gay.)
1:30: Val Demings is arguing why we should have witnesses and documents even though the House already has proven its case, because of how John Bolton's dirt just KEEPS COMIN' OUT.
She should read Lamar Alexander's statement, or at least the part about how Trump is clearly guilty. But maybe that would remind Republicans of how awesome they think it is that their criminal president commits so many crimes.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, SUPPORT WONKETTE FINANCIALLY.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.